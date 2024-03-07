Allison Loggins-Hull Tours DIAMETRICALLY COMPOSED To College Park, Boston and Philadelphia

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From Friday, April 5, 2024 to Wednesday, April 10, 2024, flutist, composer, and producer Allison Loggins-Hull embarks on a three-city East Coast tour with her project Diametrically Composed. Performances will be held Friday, April 5, 2024 at 8:00pm at The Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center in College Park, MD; Sunday, April 7, 2024 at 1:30pm at Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, MA; and Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at 7:30pm at the American Philosophical Society in Philadelphia, PA.

Conceived and produced by Loggins-Hull alongside composers Paola Prestini, Sarah Kirkland Snider, Jessica Meyer; multi-dimensional mezzo-soprano and composer Alicia Hall Moran; and pianist Gabriela Martinez, Diametrically Composed reflects the insights of artists who are also mothers. Each artist's contribution to the program reflects personal experiences, exploring diverse themes drawn from her own work and family.

The project revels in the exuberance of being a mother and an artist. In her program note, Loggins-Hull shares: "Immediately after childbirth, it becomes clear that motherhood is multifaceted and life-changing. This new reality brings the joy of experiencing a newly created being and a powerful impact on creativity. Being an artist-mother is fulfilling, rewarding, and unpredictable - full of love, beauty, and constant learning."

Confronting the notion that motherhood can conflict with professional life in ways that fatherhood often does not, Diametrically Composed uses artistic means to probe and unpack this double standard. As Loggins-Hull says, "Caring for and cultivating the development of someone else's life is a privilege and artistically inspiring. While our children inform our art, our art informs our children, and the steady current of energy generated from the two creates a distinct and flourished experience."

Produced by Allison Loggins-Hull and co-produced by Pink Noise Agency, Diametrically Composed is also supported by NewMusicUSA and Matricalis.

Program Information

Allison Loggins-Hull: Diametrically Composed

Friday, April 5, 2024 at 8:00pm

The Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center | College Park, MD

Tickets: $30

Link: https://calendar.umd.edu/allison-loggins-hull-flute-diametrically-composed

Weekend Concert Series: Allison Loggins-Hull: Diametrically Composed

Sunday, April 7, 2024 at 1:30pm

Calderwood Hall, Isabella Gardner Museum | Boston, MA

Tickets: $20-$40

Link: www.gardnermuseum.org/calendar/allison-loggins-hull-flute

Philadelphia Chamber Music Society presents Diametrically ComposedWednesday, April 10, 2024 at 7:30pm

Benjamin Franklin Hall, American Philosophical Society | Philadelphia, PA

Tickets: $25

Link: www.pcmsconcerts.org/concerts/diametrically-composed/

Livestream: pcmsconcerts.org/concerts/livestreams

Program:

Alicia Hall Moran - Selected Works

Allison Loggins-Hull - Selected Works

Paola Prestini - His Song (2019)

Sarah Kirkland Snider - Parallel Play (2019)

Jessica Meyer - Axé (2020)

Allison Loggins-Hull, Composer, Producer and Flutist

Alicia Hall Moran, Mezzo-Soprano

Gabriela Martinez, Piano

About Allison Loggins-Hull

Celebrated as a musical "powerhouse" (The Washington Post), Allison Loggins-Hull is a composer, flutist, and producer whose work defies genre, from symphonic music to film scores, chamber and electronic music. Her music is often resonant with social and political themes of the current moment, encompassing reflections of motherhood, Blackness, and cultural identity.

Her signature style of composing for orchestra is characterized by unique sonic effects sometimes compared to the sounds of a synthesizer, while her themes draw deeply on community, culture and life experience. She is increasingly associated with Afrofuturism, a cultural movement blending African heritage with science fiction and technology, envisioning alternative futures and narratives of empowerment for people of African descent. She co-founded the groundbreaking duo Flutronix, and has performed as an accompanist to major pop acts including Lizzo, and Frank Ocean.

Loggins-Hull is halfway through an unprecedented three-years as the Daniel R. Lewis Composer Fellow with The Cleveland Orchestra, a composition and community engagement initiative that focuses the narratives and history of Cleveland through the prism of one of the world's great orchestras, culminating in three world premieres. She is also the Artist-in-Residence at the Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center at the University of Maryland and performs with Alicia Hall Moran and Gabriella Martinez for Diametrically Composed, a concert and commissioning initiative emphasizing the bond between creativity and motherhood.

Recent premieres include Ban for flute/piccolo/digital stomp box and string quartet for Apollo Chamber Players; Sum of Our Parts, a new band work for a consortium led by Arizona State University Wind Ensemble; a chamber work for The Cleveland Orchestra; and Wonder, an orchestral work for the National Orchestral Institute. She is currently composing a Rhapsody for flute and orchestra to be performed by The Knights, Boston Symphony Orchestra, and Seattle Symphony in 2025.

In recent years, Loggins-Hull performed with Lizzo at the 62nd GRAMMY Awards Show and at the 2023 Met Gala, where she led an ensemble of flutists. The 2022-2023 season brought The Cleveland Orchestra's premiere of her work Can You See?, a play on The Star-Spangled Banner that reflects on the complicated history of the United States, capturing the tensions in its purpose, the lives lost in its conflicts and the responsibilities of those still living today.

As a performer on film scores, Loggins-Hull was co-principal flutist on the soundtracks for Creed III and Disney's 2019 remake of The Lion King, working closely with Hans Zimmer. She was a co-producer of Nathalie Joachim's celebrated album Fanm d'Ayiti, which was nominated for a 2020 GRAMMY for Best World Music Album and Flutronix contributed to Third Coast Percussion's GRAMMY-nominated album Perspectives. On the small screen, she has been featured in an internationally broadcast ESPN Super Bowl commercial, the 62nd annual GRAMMYs Award Show and the Black Girls Rock! Awards Show. Continuing her work in film, Loggins-Hull composed the score for Bring Them Back, a 2019 award-winning documentary about the legendary dancer Maurice Hines directed by Jon Carluccio and executive produced by Debbie Allen.

With Nathalie Joachim, Loggins-Hull co-founded Flutronix in 2008, which has been praised by The Wall Street Journal for being able "to redefine the instrument" and for "redefining the flute and modernizing its sound by hauling it squarely into the world of popular music" (MTV). Flutronix has released two full studio albums (Flutronix and 2.0), a live album (Live From the Attucks Theatre), and an EP (City of Breath). In recent years the duo has performed with and been commissioned by the likes of Third Coast Percussion, The Cincinnati Symphony, Carolina Performing Arts, and several other notable performers and arts organizations.

Allison Loggins-Hull is a former faculty member of The Juilliard School's Music Advancement Program and teaching artist at The Juilliard School's Global Ventures. From 2018-2022, Allison Loggins-Hull served on the flute faculty of The John J. Cali School of Music at Montclair State University. Born in Chicago, she lives with her family in Montclair, New Jersey. Learn more at www.allisonloggins.com

Photo Credit: Rafael Rios