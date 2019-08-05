Additional Tickets To HAMILTON Released At The Forrest Theatre

The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts and The Schubert Organization will present the highly anticipated 12-week engagement of HAMILTON at the Forrest Theatre in Philadelphia, August 27-November 17, 2019. Additional tickets have been released for the Broadway musical.

Tickets are available for performances August 27 through November 17, 2019 at the Forrest Theatre Box Office (1114 Walnut Street) and online via www.Telecharge.com/Hamilton.

There is a maximum purchase limit of four (4) tickets per household for the engagement. Tickets range from $127 - $197, with a select number of $497 premium seats available. Ticket prices do not include any applicable fees. There will be a lottery for forty (40) $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts advises purchasers that there are numerous third-party sellers advertising tickets at highly inflated prices and patrons should be diligent and exercise safe ticket-buying practices by only purchasing tickets in-person through the Forrest Theatre box office and online via Telecharge.

If you see tickets for hundreds or thousands of dollars, you are most likely buying from a third-party ticket broker and there is no guarantee these tickets are genuine. Tickets purchased from sources other than the Forrest Theatre box office and Telecharge may be more expensive, invalid, speculative or ineligible for assistance. The Kimmel Center advises patrons to thoroughly asses the source before making the ticket purchase and to be aware of buying from secondary sites and third-party sellers, which include bogus Facebook event pages.

To be assured that online tickets for HAMILTON are valid, and that the price paid is the face-value price, online purchases must be made through Telecharge.com. The Kimmel Center is not affiliated with and does not cooperate with any resellers and cannot confirm the validity or stand behind tickets purchased from broker/resale sites.

The Kimmel Center and Forrest Theatre Box Office Customer Service Representatives are always happy to assist and point patrons in the right direction.





