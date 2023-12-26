Act II Playhouse to Present Three First Ladies of the United States in One-Woman Show TEA FOR THREE

Act II Playhouse will present “Tea For Three” by Eric H. Weinberger and Elaine Bromka.

Previews begin January 23, 2024 and the production opens Friday, January 26. “Tea For Three” runs through Sunday, February 18, 2024.

“Brilliant! It reaches across the aisle and inspires hope.” – Women’s Arts

Set across three different years in the 1960s and ‘70s, “Tea For Three” invites audiences to share a cup of tea and a private word with three First Ladies of the United States: Lady Bird Johnson, Pat Nixon, and Betty Ford. One actress takes on the roles of these important historical figures, sharing their stories as both presidents’ wives and human beings in their own right. It is a performance guaranteed to be both comedic and deeply moving.

Stepping into the First Ladies’ shoes is actress Sabrina Profitt. Profitt returns to Act II Playhouse after appearing in “The Prisoner of Second Avenue” and “Steel Magnolias” last season.

“Last season all of us at the Playhouse were blown away by the great success of ‘Eleanor’, our one-woman show about Mrs. Roosevelt,” said Act II Artistic Director Tony Braithwaite. “Audiences who liked that production are sure to love ‘Tea For Three’. This play brilliantly peels back the layers of what made those women revered in their day and why their legacy is as strong as it is.”

Behind the scenes, Mary Martello directs the production. Martello – a crown jewel of Philadelphia-area theatre for the past 30+ years – appeared on the Act II stage earlier this season in “Boca.”

Patricia G. Sabato is the Production Stage Manager, Laura Mancano the Assistant Stage Manager, Meghan Jones the Scenic Designer, James Leitner the Lighting Designer, Mary Folino the Costume Designer, Bridget Brennan the Wig Designer, Adam Danoff the Sound Designer, and Eliot Curtis the Scenic Painter. Properties provided by Avista Custom Theatrical Services LLC. Actress Kim Carson will understudy Profitt.

Ticket prices start at $32 and are available online atClick Here, by calling the Act II Box Office at 215-654-0200, or in-person at the Box Office at 56 E. Butler Ave., Ambler, PA. The Box Office is open Mon-Sat, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Student tickets are $15 and group discounts are available.

Act II Playhouse is committed to theatrical programming that is both accessible and entertaining. Act II is committed to creating and producing original, classic, and contemporary plays, musicals, and cabarets (both comedic and musical) that reflect the highest artistic standards, and presenting them in our intimate venue that draws audiences and performers into a unique, vibrant and dynamic interaction. Act II Playhouse has received 43 Barrymore nominations and 6 Barrymore Awards. Act II Playhouse was founded in 1998; in 2012, Tony Braithwaite became the 3rd Artistic Director in the theatre’s history.