Act II Playhouse to Present I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE

Act II Playhouse announces their latest stage musical, "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change," with book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and music by Jimmy Roberts. The show runs May 3 through June 5.

This hilarious musical pays tribute to all of us who have ever failed at love, and to those who refuse to fail. From dating and waiting, to love and marriage, through in-laws and infants, to pick-up tips for seniors, the mating game is celebrated in all its glorious pain and joy. "I Love You..." is everything you know about relationships - but will never admit!

"I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change" is directed by Mary Carpenter and features an ensemble cast of Jennifer Babiak, Michael Indeglio, Liam Snead, and Lauryn Morgan Thomas.

Babiak and Indelgio are real-life husband and wife performers, and Indelgio notes the rare opportunity that performing in this production is.

"It's pretty amazing to tell stories about love and relationships in a cast that includes my wife," Indeglio said.

According to director Mary Carpenter, a post-pandemic world is the perfect setting for this musical.

"I love how this musical hilariously celebrates the quirks, flaws and fabulousness that make us all human," said Carpenter. "It identifies so clearly how we all present a version of ourselves that we think will be loveable, while underneath we just hope to be loved for who we are."

Lauryn Morgan Thomas is making her debut at Act II.

"This is my first production post-pandemic, and I'm so delighted to work on a show about people trying to connect," Thomas said. "There's been so much isolation over the last few years, it's beautiful to get back to the idea of connecting with others and finding love."

Act II Playhouse Artistic Director, Tony Briathwaite calls "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change", "a perfect fit" for the current season.

"The connection made between this material and the audience can be palpable," Braithwaite said. "Apparently when 'I Love You...' premiered at New Jersey's American Stage Company in 1995 in the middle of one early performance, a woman in the audience couldn't help but blurt out, 'This is my life!' And that is also exactly the type of thing that happens with our 'very engaged' crowds at Act II. While we're still coming back from the pandemic we especially wanted to present shows that celebrate the audience dynamic."

Director Mary Carpenter has been working as a performer, director, teacher, writer, and producer in the Philadelphia theatre community for over twenty years with The Second City, 1812 Productions, Act II Playhouse, Philadelphia Theatre Company, Arden Theatre, Wilma Theatre, and Montgomery Theatre Company, among others. Directing credits include "Intimate Exchanges" and "Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe" at 1812, "On the Road Again", "Oh What Fun!", "Didn't Your Father Have this Talk with You?", "Making Spirits Bright", "A Few of Our Favorite Things", and "Kalamazoo" at Act II Playhouse, and "I'll Have What She's Having" at CSZ Philly. She has written and produced two one woman shows: "The New & Improved Stages of Grief" and "Dot & Me." Mary has been a performing and teaching member of ComedySportz for over twenty-five years where she also served as Artistic Director twice. She served as Assistant to the External Relations Director at 1812 Productions for five years, and taught Middle School Theatre at Abington Friends School for eight years. She holds degrees in theatre from Northwestern University and The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts, and has recently published "Do Or Do Not: How to Improvise Like a Jedi."

Liz McDonald is the Production Designer, Patricia G. Sabato is the Production Stage Manager, Dan Matarazzo is the Music Director/Musician, Alex Dakoglou is the Sound Designer, Dann Dunn is the Choreographer, Constance Case is the Costume Designer, James Leitner is the Lighting Designer, Alice Dake is the Scenic Artist, and Paul Dake is the Production Associate.

"I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change" runs from May 3 through June 5, 2022.

Ticket prices start at $32 and are available online at act2.org, by calling the Act II Box Office at 215-654-0200, or in-person at the Box Office at 56 E. Butler Ave., Ambler, PA. The Box Office is open Mon-Sat, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m..Student tickets are $15 and group discounts are available. Subscriptions are also available.

Act II Playhouse is committed to producing new, classic, and original plays, musicals, and cabarets that are both accessible and entertaining; and presenting those shows in a venue whose intimacy draws audiences and performers into a unique dynamic interaction. Act II Playhouse has received 39 Barrymore nominations and 6 Barrymore Awards. Act II Playhouse was founded in 1998; in 2012, Tony Braithwaite became the third Artistic Director in the theatre's history.