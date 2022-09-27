Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Act II Playhouse Presents ELEANOR This Autumn

Act II explores public and private life of First Lady in regional premiere play.

Sep. 27, 2022  

Act II Playhouse announces its latest production, "Eleanor" by Mark St. Germain. The production is a regional theatre premiere making its debut at Act II Playhouse.

"Eleanor" is more than just a retelling of Eleanor Roosevelt's life as diplomat, writer, champion of social justice. Playwright Mark St. Germain boldly peels back the layers of the private Mrs. R. and reveals the fascinating truths behind the woman who forever redefined the office of First Lady.

The one-woman production stars Penelope Reed as Eleanor Roosevelt who takes the audience on a journey back in time while inhabiting the roles of those around her who shaped her legendary life.

"We have a great tradition on our stage of one-person shows that highlight an important or interesting figure in American cultural history - 'Say Goodnight Gracie,' 'Becoming Dr. Ruth,' and 'Looking Over the President's Shoulder' to name a few," said Act II Playhouse Artistic Director Tony Braithwaite.

"'Eleanor' adds to that glorious collection, and my hope is that Act II audiences will be as enthralled by this production as I was when I first read it," Braithwaite said.

Sixty years since her passing, Eleanor Roosevelt remains a defining figure of American history.

"Eleanor had a moral compass," said playwright Mark St. Germain. "While Franklin was a politician in every sense, she looked at those around her as human beings with dignity, not votes. She said what she felt and stood up to injustice in any form. Eleanor was the heart of the White House and our country."

The production at Act II Playhouse is directed by Kate Brennan.

"I am so excited to be back in my hometown collaborating with the wonderful artists at Act II on this regional premiere," said Brennan. "'Eleanor' celebrates the legacy of an incredible First Lady, patriot, and public servant. I hope it will inspire us to be just as extraordinary as Mrs. Roosevelt in these most extraordinary times."

April Woodall will be the production's Understudy for the role of Eleanor Roosevelt. Lisi Levy is the production's Assistant Director and Assistant Stage Manager, Paul Dake the Production Stage Manager, Parris Bradley the Scenic Designer, Janus Stefanowicz is the Costume Designer, John Stovicek the Sound Designer, Adam Danoff the Projections Designer, and James Leitner the Lighting Designer.

In 2018, Act II Playhouse produced Mark St. Germain's "Becoming Dr. Ruth." "Eleanor" premiered at the Barrington Stage Company in 2021 with Tony Award-winner Harriet Harris in the title role.

"Eleanor" runs from October 25 through November 20, 2022. Ticket prices start at $32 and are available online at act2.org, by calling the Act II Box Office at 215-654-0200, or in-person at the Box Office at 56 E. Butler Ave., Ambler, PA. The Box Office is open Mon-Sat, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Student tickets are $15 and group discounts are available. Subscriptions are also available.

Act II Playhouse is committed to theatrical programming that is both accessible and entertaining. Act II is committed to creating and producing original, classic, and contemporary plays, musicals, and cabarets (both comedic and musical) that reflect the highest artistic standards, and presenting them in our intimate venue that draws audiences and performers into a unique, vibrant and dynamic interaction.


