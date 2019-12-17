AWB Philly Announces Thomas Wlodkowski As Recipient of the Fifth Annual 2020 AWB Hero Award

Acting Without Boundaries is thrilled to announce Thomas Wlodkowski as the next honoree for the fifth annual 2020 AWB Hero Award. Thomas Wlodkowski is the Vice President of Accessibility at Comcast.

In this role, Tom is responsible for developing and executing the company's strategic plan focused on the usability of Comcast's products and services by people with disabilities as well as pursuing opportunities to further enrich the customer experience for the disability community.

Throughout his career, Tom has been a pioneer in the accessibility field. Blind himself, he has been a champion for people with disabilities, working to improve usability of mainstream Internet, mobile, broadcast and cable television technology. Tom believes when you make a product more inclusive, you create a better experience for everyone.

Under Tom's guidance, Comcast launched eye-control for the television, so Xfinity X1 customers with physical disabilities can use their eyes to change the channel, set a recording or search for a show. With support from Tom's team, Comcast launched Voice Guidance on the Xfinity X1 Operating System, the industry's first talking guide that provides people who are blind or visually impaired with independent access to the X1 set-top box user interface including TV listings, the ability to manage their DVR, access to Video On Demand and Settings.

Tom and his team also opened a dedicated support center for customers with disabilities and created an accessibility lab to drive accessibility research and development. The lab provides an interactive atmosphere where employees can experience the accessibility features of Comcast's current and future products and assistive technologies used by people with disabilities.

Tom previously served as Director of Accessibility at AOL and in various roles at WGBH, Boston Public Radio.





