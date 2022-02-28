AVA Announces Three Upcoming Performances

The flowers will be in bloom as the sound of opera echoes throughout Philadelphia. This spring, the Academy of Vocal Arts (AVA) will present two concerts, as well as the world's most beloved opera. Don't miss your chance to see tomorrow's opera stars today!

AVA SPRING PERFORMANCES:

Enter the world of Hector Berlioz, the 19th century French Romantic composer and conductor. Enjoy selected excerpts from Benvenuto Cellini, Lelio, Béatrice et Bénédict, L'enfance du Christ, i??and Les Troyens.

Dates:

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 7:30 PM

Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 7:30 PM

· Both performances at AVA's Helen Corning Warden Theater

Ticket prices: $10-$25

Performers:

Dates:

March 19, 2022 at The Church of the Redeemer in Bryn Mawr at 7:30 PM

March 20, 2022 at The Church of the Holy Trinity in Rittenhouse at 7:00 PM

Ticket prices: $10-$45

The annual concert of sacred vocal music features time honored favorites from different cultures, faiths and periods. Music by Handel, Mozart, Rossini, Puccini and more will be featured at this year's concert. Master Vocal Coach David Antony Lofton will once again lead the AVA Opera Orchestra.

The AVA Orchestra is generously sponsored by the David A. and Helen P. Horn Charitable Trust

Throughout AVA's 87 year history, Puccini's masterpiece has been presented ten times, and alumni have gone to perform in La bohème around the world. The world's most beloved opera returns to the AVA stage this season, performed by our award-winning Resident Artists. The story of love and loss against the backdrop of some of the most familiar and lush melodies in opera is sure to delight audiences. Maestro Christofer Macatsoris leads the AVA Opera Orchestra. Sung in Italian with English supertitles.

Dates:

April 28, 2022 - Young Professionals performance. More details coming soon

April 30, May 3, May 5, May 7 2022, 7:30 PM at AVA's Helen Corning Warden Theater

May 10, 2022, 7:30 PM at Centennial Hall at the Haverford School, 450 Lancaster Ave, Haverford, PA 19041

May 14, 2022, 7:30 PM at Central Bucks South High School, 1100 Folly Rd, Warrington, PA 18976

Ticket prices: $25-$103

This performance is generously sponsored by Judith Broudy

AVA's VACCINATION POLICY: AVA is joining performing arts organizations across the nation in requiring that our visitors and audience members provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend all indoor public performances and events at AVA. Proof of negative COVID-19 tests will not be accepted. Further, AVA will adhere to the guidelines regarding proof of vaccination set forth by all venues that host AVA performances. This policy is subject to change based upon guidance from the CDC and local health authorities.