ANYTHING GOES to Return for Doylestown Theatre Academy's Sixth Production

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Doylestown Theatre Academy.will present its sixth production, the Academy returns with Cole Porter's "Anything Goes," bringing together a cast of teenagers from seven area high schools. Through an intensive ten-day rehearsal process, these young artists immerse themselves in every aspect of musical theatre, learning challenging vocals, intricate choreography, character work, and staging before opening night.

"This program is about so much more than putting on a musical," said Jaime Rogers, DTA co-producer and music director. "In just ten days, these students challenge themselves in ways they never imagined. They learn discipline, teamwork, resilience, and the joy of creating something extraordinary together. Watching them grow from the first rehearsal to opening night is one of the most rewarding experiences for our entire creative team."

The production features a group of young performers, with several principal roles double-cast to provide additional educational opportunities and to showcase the depth of talent within the company. Kate Mincielli and Addison Rogers share the role of the charismatic Reno Sweeney, while Noah Laincz stars as Billy Crocker. Hope Harcourt is portrayed by Annabelle Bower and Amelia Lamb, and her mother, Evangeline Harcourt, is played by Eva Soloway and Clara Brems. Alex DiPasquo appears as the delightfully proper Lord Evelyn Oakleigh, Joey Amico brings comic flair to Moonface Martin, and Remy Mayo and Lucy Blore share the role of the spirited Erma. Mason Huezo rounds out the principal cast as the wealthy businessman Elisha Whitney.

Supporting these talented performers is an experienced creative team dedicated to providing a professional-caliber educational experience. The production is directed and choreographed by regional favorite Stephen Casey, with Michael O'Hara serving as assistant director. Scenic design is led by Becca Dunst, while Kevin Handy serves as co-producer and head carpenter, helping bring the world of the S.S. American to life on stage.

Known for classics such as "I Get a Kick Out of You," "You're the Top," and the unforgettable title number, Anything Goes is one of the most dance-intensive musicals in the American theatre canon. Tackling the show in just ten days is a remarkable accomplishment, requiring unwavering commitment from every member of the cast and creative team.

ANYTHING GOES has been active on stages across the country this year, including a production reviewed at Altarena Playhouse, covered previously by BroadwayWorld in a review of that production, as well as an upcoming run at The Theatre Group at SBCC's Garvin Theatre in Santa Barbara opening the same weekend as the Doylestown Theatre Academy performances. Tickets for the Doylestown production are available through the academy's website, with both afternoon and evening options on July 10 and 11.

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