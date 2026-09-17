ALASKA THUNDERF*CK: THE REVOLUTION TOUR Kicks Off March 2027; Full Schedule Announced
The RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars winner will headline shows across Boston, New York, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago, and beyond.
Drag performer, musician, actor and “RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars” winner Alaska 5000 today announced Alaska Thunderfu*k: The Revolution Tour, an extensive 55-date 2027 headlining tour set to visit all 50 states across the U.S beginning next spring.
The tour follows Alaska's current sold-out run starring as Mary Todd Lincoln in Cole Escola's acclaimed Broadway hit, “Oh, Mary!”. The Revolution Tour will kick off March 4 in Portland, ME, before making stops in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago, Austin, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Seattle and more.
Tickets will be available beginning with a Citi Presale on Wednesday, September 16 at 8 AM local time, with additional presales which will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, September 18 at 10 AM local time. For more information, visit livenation.com and see full routing below.
Citi is the official card of the Alaska Thunderfu*k: The Revolution Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, September 16th at 8:00am local time until Thursday, September 17th at 10:00pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
Alaska first came to international prominence on the fifth season of “RuPaul's Drag Race,” finishing in the final three before returning to win “RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars” Season 2. Since then, she has built a career spanning music, theater, podcasting and live performance.
Alongside Tomas Costanza and Ash Gordon, Alaska co-wrote and starred in the Off-Broadway production of Drag: The Musical, which won the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical and earned nominations from the Drama League, Dorian Theater Awards and Lucille Lortel Awards.
As a recording artist, Alaska has released five solo studio albums: Anus, Poundcake, Vagina, Red 4 Filth and The Brunette Album. In 2024, Rolling Stone included both “Hieeee” and “Read U Wrote U” in its list of the “20 Best Songs By Drag Queens.”
Alaska also co-hosts the podcast “Race Chaser” with Willam, with whom she co-founded the LGBTQ+ podcast network Moguls of Media. Her YouTube videos have generated more than 60 million views, while her social platforms reach millions of followers.
ALASKA THUNDERFU*K: THE REVOLUTION TOUR 2027 DATES
*Not a Live Nation Date
- Thu, Mar 4 | Portland, ME | Aura
- Fri, Mar 5 | Concord, NH | BNH Stage
- Sat, Mar 6 | South Burlington, VT | Higher Ground
- Sun, Mar 7 | Boston, MA | The Paradise Rock Club
- Tue, Mar 9 | Providence, RI | Upstairs at Uptown
- Wed, Mar 10 | New Haven, CT | Toad's
- Thu, Mar 11 | New York, NY | The Gramercy Theatre
- Fri, Mar 12 | Asbury Park, NJ | The Stone Pony
- Sat, Mar 13 | Wilmington, DE | The Queen
- Tue, Mar 16 | McKees Rocks, PA | Roxian Theatre Presented by Citizens
- Wed, Mar 17 | Huntington, WV | The Loud
- Thu, Mar 18 | Washington, DC | Union Stage
- Fri, Mar 19 | Baltimore, MD | Nevermore Hall
- Sat, Mar 20 | Charlottesville, VA | Jefferson Theater
- Mon, Mar 22 | Charlotte, NC | The Underground
- Tue, Mar 23 | Charleston, SC | Music Farm
- Wed, Mar 24 | Orlando, FL | The Beacham
- Fri, Mar 26 | New Orleans, LA | House of Blues
- Sat, Mar 27 | Jackson, MS | Duling Hall
- Sun, Mar 28 | Birmingham, AL | All Good Music Hall
- Wed, Mar 31 | Atlanta, GA | Buckhead Theatre
- Thu, Apr 1 | Nashville, TN | Basement East
- Fri, Apr 2 | Louisville, KY | Zanzabar
- Sat, Apr 3 | St. Louis, MO | Delmar Hall
- Sun, Apr 4 | Chicago, IL | Park West
- Tue, Apr 6 | Ann Arbor, MI | Blind Pig
- Wed, Apr 7 | Cleveland, OH | House of Blues
- Thu, Apr 8 | Indianapolis, IN | Deluxe at Old National Centre
- Fri, Apr 9 | Madison, WI | Majestic Theatre
- Sat, Apr 10 | Minneapolis, MN | Varsity Theater
- Wed, Apr 14 | Fargo, ND | Fargo Theatre
- Thu, Apr 15 | Sioux Falls, SD | Orpheum Theater
- Fri, Apr 16 | Kansas City, MO | Warehouse On Broadway
- Sat, Apr 17 | Des Moines, IA | Wooly's
- Sun, Apr 18 | Omaha, NE | Matchbox Omaha
- Wed, Apr 21 | Fayetteville, AR | George's Majestic Lounge
- Thu, Apr 22 | Wichita, KS | Mary Jane Teall Theater
- Fri, Apr 23 | Oklahoma City, OK | Beer City Music Hall
- Sat, Apr 24 | Austin, TX | 3TEN ACL Live
- Tue, Apr 27 | Albuquerque, NM | Backstage at Revel
- Wed, Apr 28 | Denver, CO | Marquis
- Thu, Apr 29 | Cheyenne, WY | The Lincoln
- Fri, Apr 30 | Salt Lake City, UT | Metro Music Hall
- Sat, May 1 | Las Vegas, NV | House of Blues
- Tue, May 4 | Phoenix, AZ | Crescent Ballroom
- Thu, May 6 | San Diego, CA | House of Blues
- Fri, May 7 | Palm Springs, CA | Plaza Theatre
- Sat, May 8 | Los Angeles, CA | Pacific Electric
- Sun, May 9 | San Francisco, CA | The Castro Theatre
- Tue, May 11 | Portland, OR | Aladdin Theater
- Wed, May 12 | Seattle, WA | The Crocodile
- Fri, May 14 | Missoula, MT | Wilma Theatre
- Sat, May 15 | Boise, ID | Egyptian Theatre
- TBA | Honolulu, HI | TBA
- TBA | Anchorage, AK | TBA
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