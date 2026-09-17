ALASKA THUNDERF*CK: THE REVOLUTION TOUR Kicks Off March 2027; Full Schedule Announced

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Drag performer, musician, actor and “RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars” winner Alaska 5000 today announced Alaska Thunderfu*k: The Revolution Tour, an extensive 55-date 2027 headlining tour set to visit all 50 states across the U.S beginning next spring.

The tour follows Alaska's current sold-out run starring as Mary Todd Lincoln in Cole Escola's acclaimed Broadway hit, “Oh, Mary!”. The Revolution Tour will kick off March 4 in Portland, ME, before making stops in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago, Austin, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Seattle and more.

Tickets will be available beginning with a Citi Presale on Wednesday, September 16 at 8 AM local time, with additional presales which will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, September 18 at 10 AM local time. For more information, visit livenation.com and see full routing below.

Citi is the official card of the Alaska Thunderfu*k: The Revolution Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, September 16th at 8:00am local time until Thursday, September 17th at 10:00pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Alaska first came to international prominence on the fifth season of “RuPaul's Drag Race,” finishing in the final three before returning to win “RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars” Season 2. Since then, she has built a career spanning music, theater, podcasting and live performance.

Alongside Tomas Costanza and Ash Gordon, Alaska co-wrote and starred in the Off-Broadway production of Drag: The Musical, which won the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical and earned nominations from the Drama League, Dorian Theater Awards and Lucille Lortel Awards.

As a recording artist, Alaska has released five solo studio albums: Anus, Poundcake, Vagina, Red 4 Filth and The Brunette Album. In 2024, Rolling Stone included both “Hieeee” and “Read U Wrote U” in its list of the “20 Best Songs By Drag Queens.”

Alaska also co-hosts the podcast “Race Chaser” with Willam, with whom she co-founded the LGBTQ+ podcast network Moguls of Media. Her YouTube videos have generated more than 60 million views, while her social platforms reach millions of followers.

ALASKA THUNDERFU*K: THE REVOLUTION TOUR 2027 DATES

*Not a Live Nation Date

Thu, Mar 4 | Portland, ME | Aura

Fri, Mar 5 | Concord, NH | BNH Stage

Sat, Mar 6 | South Burlington, VT | Higher Ground

Sun, Mar 7 | Boston, MA | The Paradise Rock Club

Tue, Mar 9 | Providence, RI | Upstairs at Uptown

Wed, Mar 10 | New Haven, CT | Toad's

Thu, Mar 11 | New York, NY | The Gramercy Theatre

Fri, Mar 12 | Asbury Park, NJ | The Stone Pony

Sat, Mar 13 | Wilmington, DE | The Queen

Tue, Mar 16 | McKees Rocks, PA | Roxian Theatre Presented by Citizens

Wed, Mar 17 | Huntington, WV | The Loud

Thu, Mar 18 | Washington, DC | Union Stage

Fri, Mar 19 | Baltimore, MD | Nevermore Hall

Sat, Mar 20 | Charlottesville, VA | Jefferson Theater

Mon, Mar 22 | Charlotte, NC | The Underground

Tue, Mar 23 | Charleston, SC | Music Farm

Wed, Mar 24 | Orlando, FL | The Beacham

Fri, Mar 26 | New Orleans, LA | House of Blues

Sat, Mar 27 | Jackson, MS | Duling Hall

Sun, Mar 28 | Birmingham, AL | All Good Music Hall

Wed, Mar 31 | Atlanta, GA | Buckhead Theatre

Thu, Apr 1 | Nashville, TN | Basement East

Fri, Apr 2 | Louisville, KY | Zanzabar

Sat, Apr 3 | St. Louis, MO | Delmar Hall

Sun, Apr 4 | Chicago, IL | Park West

Tue, Apr 6 | Ann Arbor, MI | Blind Pig

Wed, Apr 7 | Cleveland, OH | House of Blues

Thu, Apr 8 | Indianapolis, IN | Deluxe at Old National Centre

Fri, Apr 9 | Madison, WI | Majestic Theatre

Sat, Apr 10 | Minneapolis, MN | Varsity Theater

Wed, Apr 14 | Fargo, ND | Fargo Theatre

Thu, Apr 15 | Sioux Falls, SD | Orpheum Theater

Fri, Apr 16 | Kansas City, MO | Warehouse On Broadway

Sat, Apr 17 | Des Moines, IA | Wooly's

Sun, Apr 18 | Omaha, NE | Matchbox Omaha

Wed, Apr 21 | Fayetteville, AR | George's Majestic Lounge

Thu, Apr 22 | Wichita, KS | Mary Jane Teall Theater

Fri, Apr 23 | Oklahoma City, OK | Beer City Music Hall

Sat, Apr 24 | Austin, TX | 3TEN ACL Live

Tue, Apr 27 | Albuquerque, NM | Backstage at Revel

Wed, Apr 28 | Denver, CO | Marquis

Thu, Apr 29 | Cheyenne, WY | The Lincoln

Fri, Apr 30 | Salt Lake City, UT | Metro Music Hall

Sat, May 1 | Las Vegas, NV | House of Blues

Tue, May 4 | Phoenix, AZ | Crescent Ballroom

Thu, May 6 | San Diego, CA | House of Blues

Fri, May 7 | Palm Springs, CA | Plaza Theatre

Sat, May 8 | Los Angeles, CA | Pacific Electric

Sun, May 9 | San Francisco, CA | The Castro Theatre

Tue, May 11 | Portland, OR | Aladdin Theater

Wed, May 12 | Seattle, WA | The Crocodile

Fri, May 14 | Missoula, MT | Wilma Theatre

Sat, May 15 | Boise, ID | Egyptian Theatre

TBA | Honolulu, HI | TBA

TBA | Anchorage, AK | TBA

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