A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE to be Presented at Playcrafters Of Skippack in June

The themes Miller explored in this work are as relevant today as they were when it was written in 1956

A View from the Bridge is in rehearsals at Playcrafters, preparing for a June 2 opening. for a June 2 opening. This Arthur Miller masterpiece has not been produced at the theater in 28 years.

Director Michele King has assembled a strong cast, starring local theater favorite Eric Rupp. 'I have wanted to do this play for many years", says King, "and the opportunity to direct this at this particular theater and with these actors is a dream realized. It is a thrill watching these actors inhabit their roles." She notes that the themes Miller explored in this work are as relevant today as they were when it was written in 1956. "Love, betrayal, family and honor are universal themes. The desire to enter this country in any way possible to escape poverty co is featured daily in today's news."

She looks forward to presenting this important piece by one of America's greatest playwrights.

For more information: Click Here

 


