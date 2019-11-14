5 Local Choirs will Perform in GOSPEL ON THE PLAZA at The Kimmel Center Cultural Campus

The Kimmel Center Cultural Campus announces 5 participating local choirs for Gospel on the Plaza, a series of FREE Gospel performances throughout the holiday season. Performances begin Saturday, November 30 and run through Sunday, December 22. All hour-long concerts will be full of Gospel favorites and sounds of the seasons.

WHAT:

The Kimmel Center Cultural Campus announces five participating local choirs for Gospel on the Plaza, a series of FREE Gospel performances on the Commonwealth Plaza stage throughout the holiday season. Performances begin Saturday, November 30 and run through Sunday, December 22. All hour-long concerts will be full of Gospel favorites and sounds of the seasons.

WHEN & November 30 - December 22, 2019, 6:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Commonwealth Plaza inside the Kimmel Center

300 S. Broad St

Philadelphia, PA 19102

DETAILS:

· Saturday, November 30, 6:00 p.m. - Ebenezer Seventh-day Adventist Church Choir

Pastor Carlos McConico

Music Ministry Director Gwendolyn Foster

· Wednesday, December 4, 6:00 p.m. - Music Ministry of White Rock Baptist Church

Reverend Dr. William J. Shaw

Music Ministry Director Dr. Lark Ball

· Friday, December 13, 6:00 p.m. - Mount Airy Church of God in Christ Choir

Bishop J. Louis Felton

Music Director Elder William Reed III

· Tuesday, December 17, 6:00 p.m. - Beloved St. John Evangelistic Church Choir

Pastor Clement M. Lupton, III

Minister of Music: Scot Stevens

· Sunday, December 22, 6:00 p.m. - St. Thomas Gospel Choir from The African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas

The Very Rev. Canon Martini Shaw

Mr. Waltier Blocker, Gospel Choir Master

Daryn Stewart, Business and Bookings Manager

The Kimmel Center Cultural Campus has a commitment to serving the diverse and inclusive communities of the Greater Philadelphia area all year long. Recognizing diversity is a major strength of the region, the Kimmel Center is dedicated to creating an environment where everyone feels welcome and valued onstage and off. Designed to reflect the broad and diverse interests of Philadelphia audiences, FREE programming ranges from jazz to Latin music, Broadway showtunes to organ demonstrations, community chat-backs to seasonal happenings. For additional & the most up-to-date information on these FREE events or any Kimmel Center Cultural Campus event, please visit www.kimmelcenter.org.





