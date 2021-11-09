34th Annual FESTIVAL OF NEW MUSICALS Now Accepting Submissions

National Alliance for Musical Theatre is now accepting submissions for the 34th annual FESTIVAL OF NEW MUSICALS, to be held in New York on Thursday, October 20 and Friday, October 21, 2022.

New this year, writers can submit their musical without a professional endorsement. Additionally, there is no application fee for submissions made by Monday, December 20th (11:59pm ET). The late deadline is Monday, January 10th, 2022 (11:59pm EST).

"We are happy to eliminate the need for an endorsement for anyone who would like to apply to the Festival of New Musicals," says Mark Blankenship, New Works Director, National Alliance for Musical Theatre. "NAMT wants to make it clear that our Festival is open to any writer or composer. We welcome all voices and perspectives, and we want to keep the door as wide open as possible." He adds, "Along with our recent decision to eliminate an application fee for anyone who files by the on-time deadline, we hope the elimination of endorsements will signal that both NAMT in general and the Festival in particular are here to support everyone who creates new musicals. "

The FESTIVAL OF NEW MUSICALS is a cornerstone of NAMT's commitment to the development of new work. Every year, it presents eight short presentations of new musicals before an audience of over 800 industry professionals who have the experience and resources to move the work forward. The Festival has featured over 500 writers, and as a direct result, over 85% of them have seen further development of their musicals, found agents, secured licensing agreements, or been commissioned. NAMT assumes the costs of producing and marketing the Festival, handles all administration and logistics, and takes no royalty stake in future productions. This is intended to give participating writers a creative development experience free from financial and administrative burdens.

The National Alliance for Musical Theatre, founded in 1985, is a not-for-profit organization serving the musical theatre community. Its mission is to be a catalyst for nurturing musical theatre development, production, innovation and collaboration. Their 155 organizational members and 60 individual members, located throughout 33 states and abroad, are some of the leading producers of musical theatre in the world and include theatres, presenting organizations, higher education programs and individual producers.

Among the almost 300 musicals launched by NAMT's FESTIVAL OF NEW MUSICALS are Benny & Joon, Come From Away, Darling Grenadine, The Drowsy Chaperone, Gun & Powder, HONK!, Interstate, It Shoulda Been You, Lempicka, Ordinary Days, Striking 12 and Thoroughly Modern Millie.

NAMT thanks the following foundations, government agencies and organizations for their ongoing support of their programs: The Alhadeff Family Charitable Foundation, ASCAP Foundation Irving Caesar Fund, BMI Foundation, Capdevilla/Gillespie Foundation, Howard Gilman Foundation, The Hollywood Pantages, Lucille Lortel Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, New York State Council on the Arts, Noël Coward Foundation, The Rodgers and Hammerstein Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, The Ted Snowdon Foundation and Anonymous donors.

For more information visit: https://namt.org/