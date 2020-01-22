29 Schools To Participate In The 2020 Freddy Awards Program

The State Theatre Center for the Arts announces the 2020 FREDDY© Awards, the 18th year of the program, recognizing and rewarding exceptional accomplishments in the production and performance of musical theater in high schools in Lehigh and Northampton Counties, Pennsylvania, and Warren County, New Jersey.

Lists of 2020 FREDDY© Awards participating schools, along with their productions, performance dates and ticket information, are attached. The list is also available at www.freddyawards.org. Please check web for updates and changes to ticket information.

Please use PDF versions of the schedule when uploading to websites. Word and/or Excel versions are available by request.

The 2020 FREDDY© Awards program will culminate in a 3-hour television awards ceremony on Thursday, May 21st from the State Theatre. Produced in partnership with WFMZ Channel 69, the show will be broadcast live from 7 PM - 10 PM on WFMZ and on the web at www.wfmz.com. Tickets to the Ceremony on May 21st are made available to participating schools first. If any tickets remain, they will go on sale to the public on Mon, May 18 at 10 am. In a fun twist, May 21st is the birthday of J. Fred Osterstock, the namesake of the FREDDY© Awards!

The FREDDY© Awards broadcast has been honored two regional EMMY Awards, in 2005 & 2011, and has also received 5 additional EMMY Nominations, 6 Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters Awards, including the 2008 Award for Outstanding Television Program Designed for Children, and 6 Associated Press Award for Public Affairs. The 2008 FREDDY© program was the subject of a feature-length film documentary, Most Valuable Players, by Canyon Back Films, Los Angeles. Released in 2010, the documentary is part of Oprah Winfrey Network's (OWN) documentary film club which premiered in 2011, and is available on DVD and streaming on Netflix.

Since 2003, over $1.5 Million in college scholarships, paid internships and community awards have been awarded to FREDDY© Award's participating students. For the list of 2020 Scholarship and Community opportunities visit http://freddyawards.org/scholarships-community-awards after January 28th.

Catch a glimpse of performance rehearsals including the Opening and Closing numbers, Lead Actor & Actress Medleys and Overall Musical Nominees. $25 adults/$10 students*. 4:30 PM - 10 PM. Stay for an hour or stay all night.

PREVIEW PARTY IN THE EASTON HOSPITAL GALLERY & ANNEX

Delicious Buffet, Complimentary Beverages, Open Seating on Mezzanine Level to watch dress rehearsal, Silent Auction, and more! $85 per person; Bring your friends, 6 Pack of tickets just $450. 4:30 PM - 8 PM.

*Students must be accompanied by an adult, children under 8 not permitted. This is a television rehearsal for the FREDDY© Awards broadcast. Performances subject to time restraints and changes necessary for the broadcast. No use of Camera, video or electronic recording devices permitted - may interfere with production radio frequency.





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You