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1812 Productions to Present THIS SHOULD NEVER BE A MUSICAL in Philadelphia

Mary Carpenter and Jennifer Childs co-created and will direct the improvised comedy in Philadelphia.

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1812 Productions, Philadelphia's all-comedy theatre company, will present the world premiere of THIS SHOULD NEVER BE A MUSICAL, an improvised comedy co-created and directed by Mary Carpenter and Jennifer Childs, September 4-27, 2026.

Photo Credit: Mark Garvin

1812 Productions to Present THIS SHOULD NEVER BE A MUSICAL in Philadelphia Image

Each night, audience members will provide the worst musical titles they can think of, and the actors will improvise songs and scenes from each one with reality TV-style challenges. Audience members will then vote on which musicals move forward in the competition, and the winning musical will be selected at the top of the second act, followed by a 30-minute version of that musical, complete with choreography and costumes.

The production is part of the Phoebe and Otto Premiere Series, with honorary producers Sherri and Daniel Cohen. The series is supported by the Wyncote Foundation.

THIS SHOULD NEVER BE A MUSICAL is described as an improvised musical reality show that will open 1812 Productions' 30th anniversary season at the Arden Theatre Company's Arcadia Stage, with music direction by Jay Rosen and featuring Mykey Carpenter, David Dritsas, Eliana Fabiyi, Kristin Finger, and Kelsey Hebert.


Photo Credit: Mark Garvin
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