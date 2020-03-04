11th Hour Theatre Company & Cardinal Stage Present HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH

11th Hour Theatre Company and Cardinal Stage team up to present the fourth-wall smashing musical sensation, HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH. This production will be directed by 11th Hour co-founder and resident director, Megan Nicole O'Brien, and star another 11th Hour co-founder and local favorite, Steve Pacek, in the title role.

This wickedly funny rock musical will first have performances in Philadelphia before crossing state lines to run at Cardinal Stage in Bloomington, Indiana. This co-production was a no-brainer for both companies, as the Cardinal Stage Artistic Director is former 11th Hour Associate Producer, and home-grown powerhouse, Kate Galvin.

Rolling Stone's "Best Rock Musical Ever" endlessly praised by audiences and critics alike, HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH tells the story of one of the most unique characters to ever hit the stage. Hedwig Schmidt is an "internationally ignored song stylist" who fled East Germany after a botched sex-change operation and emerged from a Kansas trailer park as a rock and roll goddess. Backed by her band, The Angry Inch, she recounts her moving journey to wholeness in this wickedly funny and heartbreaking rock-musical.

"We are so excited to be partnering with 11th Hour on this production. Steve Pacek starred in The Glass Menagerie at Cardinal last season and our audience is really looking forward to seeing him as Hedwig. For us this is a great chance to collaborate with a company that I know well and start branching out into co-producing locally and regionally," says Kate Galvin.

The show will begin previews in Philadelphia April 23rd, with press opening Monday, April 27th. Shows run until May 10th, 2020 at Christ Church Neighborhood House.

The Philadelphia production will be designed by Britton Mauk (Set), Scott McMaster (Costumes/Wigs), Lucas Fendlay (Sound), Noelle McManus (Props), and Christina Wantanabe (Lighting).

We will have a special LGBTQ+ Happy Hour from 5-7pm before the performance on April 30th. Join us for entertainment by drag star Miss Elaine and local visual artist Nyk Lifson.

Tickets are $51 (including a $4 processing fee) and can be purchased online at www.11thhourtheatrecompany.org or by phone at 267-987-9865.





