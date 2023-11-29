PCS Theater to Present WISE BEYOND THEIR YEARS: A YOUTH CABARET

PCS Theater will present the concert production of "Wise Beyond Their Years: A Youth Cabaret," a vocal extravaganza directed and conceived by Vincent Raspa. The performance will take place on the Main Stage as part of the Concert Series at The Players Club of Swarthmore.

This unique cabaret showcases the immense talent of the youth in our community, aged 18 and younger, as they take center stage to sing material that is truly "wise beyond their years." Audiences can expect a captivating blend of songs from beloved productions such as “Dream Girls”, “Cabaret”, “Dogfight”, “Jekyll & Hyde”, “Mamma Mia”, “Waitress”, and more.

The stellar youth cast includes:

  • Olivia Abrams

  • Grace Balkowski

  • Darcie Bleacher

  • Aubrey Cianelli

  • Amanda Cusick

  • Annalise DiGiovanni

  • Frances Rose Foy

  • Madeline Garson

  • Nella Hilden

  • Laila Blair Holtman

  • Kali Howard

  • Alexis Hudyma

  • London Hunte

  • Claire Hutton

  • Sophia Kogay

  • Kathryn Kudrick

  • Louis Lanza

  • Declan MacDonald

  • Ada Marano

  • Becca Martin

  • Meghan Martin

  • Jenna Martin

  • Lexi Martin

  • Monica McGrath

  • Julia McLean

  • Natalie Milz

  • Abbie Parker

  • Nora Phelan

  • Isla Reisman

  • Dailyn Roye

  • Natalie Rubin

  • Allie Stone

  • Jacob Sturgis

  • Kalaiyah Vicks

This one-night-only event will take place on Saturday, December 9, at 7:30 p.m., with a relaxed performance run time of 90 minutes. The venue is ADA accessible, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the show. Reserved seating is available at $15, with a special discounted rate of $10 for PCS Members. Tickets are selling extremely fast and this event is expected to sell out.

Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to witness the remarkable talents of our community's young performers at The Players Club of Swarthmore, located at 614 Fairview Road, Swarthmore, PA. Join us for an unforgettable night of entertainment and support the budding stars of tomorrow.

For ticket information and reservations, please visit Click Here.

About PCS Theater:

PCS Theater is a dynamic community theater organization dedicated to bringing engaging and high-quality performances to the Swarthmore area. With a commitment to nurturing local talent and providing unique theatrical experiences, PCS Theater continues to be a cornerstone of artistic expression in the community.

Photo: Youth artists rehearsing their music for the cabaret




