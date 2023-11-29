PCS Theater to Present WISE BEYOND THEIR YEARS: A YOUTH CABARET

PCS Theater will present the concert production of "Wise Beyond Their Years: A Youth Cabaret," a vocal extravaganza directed and conceived by Vincent Raspa. The performance will take place on the Main Stage as part of the Concert Series at The Players Club of Swarthmore.

This unique cabaret showcases the immense talent of the youth in our community, aged 18 and younger, as they take center stage to sing material that is truly "wise beyond their years." Audiences can expect a captivating blend of songs from beloved productions such as “Dream Girls”, “Cabaret”, “Dogfight”, “Jekyll & Hyde”, “Mamma Mia”, “Waitress”, and more.

The stellar youth cast includes:

Olivia Abrams

Grace Balkowski

Darcie Bleacher

Aubrey Cianelli

Amanda Cusick

Annalise DiGiovanni

Frances Rose Foy

Madeline Garson

Nella Hilden

Laila Blair Holtman

Kali Howard

Alexis Hudyma

London Hunte

Claire Hutton

Sophia Kogay

Kathryn Kudrick

Louis Lanza

Declan MacDonald

Ada Marano

Becca Martin

Meghan Martin

Jenna Martin

Lexi Martin

Monica McGrath

Julia McLean

Natalie Milz

Abbie Parker

Nora Phelan

Isla Reisman

Dailyn Roye

Natalie Rubin

Allie Stone

Jacob Sturgis

Kalaiyah Vicks

This one-night-only event will take place on Saturday, December 9, at 7:30 p.m., with a relaxed performance run time of 90 minutes. The venue is ADA accessible, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the show. Reserved seating is available at $15, with a special discounted rate of $10 for PCS Members. Tickets are selling extremely fast and this event is expected to sell out.

Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to witness the remarkable talents of our community's young performers at The Players Club of Swarthmore, located at 614 Fairview Road, Swarthmore, PA. Join us for an unforgettable night of entertainment and support the budding stars of tomorrow.

For ticket information and reservations, please visit Click Here.

About PCS Theater:

PCS Theater is a dynamic community theater organization dedicated to bringing engaging and high-quality performances to the Swarthmore area. With a commitment to nurturing local talent and providing unique theatrical experiences, PCS Theater continues to be a cornerstone of artistic expression in the community.

Photo: Youth artists rehearsing their music for the cabaret