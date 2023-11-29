PCS Theater to Present WISE BEYOND THEIR YEARS: A YOUTH CABARET

Expect a captivating blend of songs from beloved productions like "Dream Girls," "Cabaret," "Dogfight," and more.
POPULAR
PCS Theater will present the concert production of "Wise Beyond Their Years: A Youth Cabaret," a vocal extravaganza directed and conceived by Vincent Raspa. The performance will take place on the Main Stage as part of the Concert Series at The Players Club of Swarthmore.
This unique cabaret showcases the immense talent of the youth in our community, aged 18 and younger, as they take center stage to sing material that is truly "wise beyond their years." Audiences can expect a captivating blend of songs from beloved productions such as “Dream Girls”, “Cabaret”, “Dogfight”, “Jekyll & Hyde”, “Mamma Mia”, “Waitress”, and more.
The stellar youth cast includes:
Olivia Abrams
Grace Balkowski
Darcie Bleacher
Aubrey Cianelli
Amanda Cusick
Annalise DiGiovanni
Frances Rose Foy
Madeline Garson
Nella Hilden
Laila Blair Holtman
Kali Howard
Alexis Hudyma
London Hunte
Claire Hutton
Sophia Kogay
Kathryn Kudrick
Louis Lanza
Declan MacDonald
Ada Marano
Becca Martin
Jenna Martin
Lexi Martin
Monica McGrath
Julia McLean
Natalie Milz
Abbie Parker
Nora Phelan
Isla Reisman
Dailyn Roye
Natalie Rubin
Allie Stone
Jacob Sturgis
Kalaiyah Vicks
This one-night-only event will take place on Saturday, December 9, at 7:30 p.m., with a relaxed performance run time of 90 minutes. The venue is ADA accessible, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the show. Reserved seating is available at $15, with a special discounted rate of $10 for PCS Members. Tickets are selling extremely fast and this event is expected to sell out.
Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to witness the remarkable talents of our community's young performers at The Players Club of Swarthmore, located at 614 Fairview Road, Swarthmore, PA. Join us for an unforgettable night of entertainment and support the budding stars of tomorrow.
For ticket information and reservations, please visit Click Here.
About PCS Theater:
PCS Theater is a dynamic community theater organization dedicated to bringing engaging and high-quality performances to the Swarthmore area. With a commitment to nurturing local talent and providing unique theatrical experiences, PCS Theater continues to be a cornerstone of artistic expression in the community.
Photo: Youth artists rehearsing their music for the cabaret
Videos
|Crumbs from the Table of Joy
Lantern Theater Company (11/09-12/17)
|Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol
Lantern Theater Company (12/02-12/27)
| The Wilma Theater presents Fat Ham by James Ijames
Wilma Theater (11/24-12/23)
|Airness
Temple Theaters (3/21-3/30)
|Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir
Philadelphia Episcopal Cathedral (2/08-2/08)
|Hadestown
Kimmel Center [Merriam Theater] (4/10-4/14)
|Classic Nutcracker
Miller Theater (12/15-12/17)
|The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute
Santander Performing Arts Center (12/01-12/01)
|The Second City Comedian Rhapsody
Bristol Riverside Theatre (5/14-6/02)
|Bartok’s Monster: Daedalus Quartet with Sebastienne Mundheim & Pig Iron School
Harold Prince Theatre (1/21-1/21)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You