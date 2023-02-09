TodayTix Launches In Perth; Enter the Digital Lottery for MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

TodayTix, the digital gateway to shows, arts, and cultural experiences, has today launched in Perth. Embraced by theatregoers worldwide, TodayTix works with thousands of venues, producers, and arts organisations in cities across the globe to seamlessly connect culturally curious audiences with the best local shows and experiences.

Since launching in Melbourne and Sydney in 2019 and Brisbane in 2022, TodayTix has provided hundreds of thousands of Australians with access to affordable tickets to some of the country's most in-demand shows, including HAMILTON, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, MARY POPPINS and Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Via its user-friendly e-commerce technology, innovative product design, and frictionless experiences, TodayTix offers theatregoers a ticketing experience unlike any other.

"We are thrilled to be introducing TodayTix to the Perth market, and to be partnering with Moulin Rouge! The Musical with the $30 digital Lottery," said Brian Fenty, CEO & Co-Founder, TodayTix Group. "With its powerful story and dazzling production quality, Moulin Rouge! The Musical encapsulates the magic of live theatre. We are so glad that even more people will get to experience the show via our signature Lottery program that supports delivering on our mission to 'find a seat for everyone'."

Entries for the Moulin Rouge! The Musical digital Lottery are now open, and will close at 1.00pm AWST on Wednesday, 15 February. Successful entrants will have the chance to purchase up to two tickets to see Moulin Rouge! The Musical at the exclusive price of $30. The Lottery will continue to run each week for the duration of the Perth season, opening every Thursday at 12:01am AWST and closing the following Wednesday at 1:00pm AWST, for the upcoming week's performances.

HOW TO ENTER THE MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL DIGITAL LOTTERY:

● Download the official TodayTix app in the App Store or Google Play Store.

● Enter the digital Lottery for a chance to win up to two exclusively priced $30 tickets to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

● Participants who share across socials gain an additional entry to the Lottery.

● The Lottery opens every Thursday at 12:01am AWST and closes the following Wednesday at 1:00pm AWST ● Winners will be informed each Wednesday for that week's upcoming performances, with a limited number of tickets available per show.

● Winners will be notified via email, SMS and push notification, and will have one hour to claim and pay for their tickets through the TodayTix app before they are offered to another entrant.

Following hit seasons in Melbourne and Sydney, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is coming to Perth, opening at Crown Theatre on Tuesday, 21 February 2023. Enter a world of splendour and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory.

Winner of 10 TONY AWARDS Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza featuring over 70 songs including many of the iconic hits from the movie, as well as additions from Adele, Katy Perry, Sia, Beyonce, Rihanna and more. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. For more information on the Moulin Rouge! The Musical $30 digital Lottery, visit TodayTix.com or download the TodayTix app in the App Store or Google Play Store.

About TodayTix:

TodayTix is the digital gateway to cultural experiences. TodayTix works with thousands of venues in cities across the globe to provide millions of theatregoers access to theatre and culture's best. Via its highly-rated app, TodayTix not only offers tickets at exceptional prices, but also has signature access programs, Lottery and Rush, to provide access to the hardest-to-find tickets to the hottest shows. Through industry-leading technology, innovative product design, unparalleled inventory, and frictionless experiences, TodayTix is offering theatregoers a ticketing experience unlike any other. TodayTix was designed to ensure people across the globe have frictionless access to the best theatre and culture have to offer. In other words, to find a seat for everyone. To learn more, visit www.todaytix.com or download TodayTix for iOS or Android. TodayTix, alongside Goldstar, Secret Cinema, and Show-Score, is part of TodayTix Group, the global e-commerce leader for cultural experiences.