Spare Parts To Premiere New Shaun Tan-Inspired Puppet Musical HOMETOWN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This summer, Spare Parts Puppet Theatre invites audiences on an out-of-this-world journey with the world premiere of Hometown, a new puppet musical inspired by a story from renowned author and artist Shaun Tan. Opening on this week at the Ellie Eaton Theatre, Claremont Showground, Hometown promises an exploration of family, identity, and belonging set against Tan's signature imaginative landscapes.

Building on nearly two decades of acclaimed adaptations - The Arrival, Tales from Outer Suburbia, Rules of Summer, and Aqua Sapiens - Hometown marks Spare Parts' latest creative collaboration with Shaun Tan. Known for its masterful approach to bringing Shaun's intricate worlds and powerful themes to life, Spare Parts is set to give this tradition a musical twist, blending puppetry with original songs that transport audiences of all ages into his dreamlike universe.

Artistic Director of Spare Parts, Philip Mitchell described Hometown as "a wildly imaginative journey" that transports audiences into a magical, dreamlike world of extraordinary creatures and awe-inspiring landscapes.

"This show is set in a world that feels both alien and strangely close to home," he said. "At its heart, it's a story about family, love, and the unshakeable desire to belong, which transcends boundaries of age and imagination."

Shaun Tan shared his excitement about the show, noting its mix of humour, thought-provoking moments, and touches of mystery.

"Hometown is a story about a girl who meets a boy - except that the girl lives on an alien planet and has been raised by some very strange creatures," he said. "She has no idea what 'a boy' is - let alone a human being! Slowly, it dawns on her that maybe she isn't who she thought she was, after all."

"Ultimately, Hometown invites you to ponder what it means to belong, to question what it is to be 'normal', and to discover your own identity - no matter what other people think" he said.

Brought to life by the award-winning creative team behind the smash hit, The One Who Planted Trees, Hometown is Spare Parts' latest venture into the world of puppet musicals. A treat for the whole family, Hometown encourages viewers to reflect on their own sense of belonging in a world where home can sometimes feel worlds away.

For more information and tickets, visit sppt.com.au or call 9335 5044.

Comments