Review: TICK, TICK... BOOM at Subiaco Arts Centre

Before Rent became a cultural and theatrical phenomenon, composer Jonathan Larson was a relative unknown in the industry grappling with the feeling that his accomplishments didn’t match his age. His struggles with himself, those around him, and self-imposed deadlines gave rise to TICK, TICK... BOOM, a semi-autobiographical musical playing for a limited season at Subiaco Arts Centre.

TICK, TICK... BOOM was conceived and originally performed with just three performers- the central role being played by one performer, whilst the rest of the cast was filled by two other actors playing a main role plus all the support roles. Arise Production’s iteration chose to expand that slightly, with the three main roles still there but a four-strong ensemble playing the bulk of the other characters, a change that helps to highlight certain poignant moments throughout the show. In the lead role of Jon is Tate Bennett, who takes the demands of the role in his stride. Barely leaving the stage, Bennett portrays the character’s struggles with himself and others perfectly. As Jon’s girlfriend Susan is Sarah Boniface. Susan tries to keep Jon grounded with gentle realism, however Jon’s lofty ambitions become increasingly frustrating, and it’s easy to understand Suzy’s journey to ex-girlfriend with Boniface’s talent. As Jon’s former roommate Michael is Clay Darius. Jon resents Michael for leaving his dreams to make money, and Darius and Bennett play the contrast perfectly. Indeed, whilst the performers are all quality singers, the real highlight of the show is the depth of emotion they convey and get the audience to feel. Indeed, whilst the three main characters are all good singers, their ability to convey the emotions of the show and give the audience a genuine insight into the tension and heartbreak and hope that Jon feels.

As mentioned, rather than three performers covering all the characters, TICK TICK BOOM utilises a small ensemble to fill in the other roles to great effect. David Gray performs a handful of roles that clash with the main character, such as Jon's high-aiming father or the corporate exec who wants to one-up Jon. Their effortless chemistry adds something to the show and allows moments of humour. Georgia Unsworth is excellent, with a particular highlight being her role as Karessa Johnson, an actress and sudden love interest. Unsworth's vocals for Come To Your Senses are a highlight of the show,a scene further enhanced by the fact that Sarah Boniface as Susan (who would also be playing Karessa normally) is able to make it a duet, adding another layer to Jon's emotional rollercoaster. Meagan Boniface adds plenty including as hilariously over-the-top agent Rosy, whilst Elliott Peacock can add playing Stephen Sondheim to his impressive resume.

As I said, whilst the cast are all great singers, the show has a talented cast of actors who do a great deal to convey emotions. Tate Bennett seems to genuinely have the passion and disappointment to suit in his eyes, Sarah Boniface breaks the audience's hearts just before she breaks Jon's, and Clay Darius runs the full facet of emotions with soulful singing twisted at the end with the character's tragic ending. This show truly gets the best out of each of the cast and may be a good way to whet your appetite before Rent tours next year.

TICK TICK BOOM is at Subiaco Arts Centre until October 7th. Tickets and more information at the link below.

Pictures thanks to Arise Productions/Amanda Humphreys.