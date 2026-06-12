Review: MJ: THE MICHAEL JACKSON MUSICAL at Crown Theatre

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Michael Jackson’s ‘Dangerous’ world tour was ground breaking in many ways. Meticulously planned to go beyond merely memorable, even 30 years on there are parts of it that are truly unbelievable. Distilling the groundwork that went into making such a huge tour into a single musical theatre piece may suggest a dulling of the tours power, but if anything the powers are amplified, with MJ: THE Michael Jackson MUSICAL blowing away a packed Crown Theatre with part biography, part concert theatre spectacular.

The King of Pop is played by Ilario Grant. Grant’s on-stage MJ is exacting, with everything we know about Jackson appearing before us on stage. Nailing any one part of Jackson’s personality would be a feat, but drawing together his dancing, singing and talking is absolutely astonishing. Dance moves are executed flawlessly, and where the on-stage dances are drawn from film-clips, the two would be as good as indistinguishable from one another. Added to that that the singing matches the classic sound, and it is plain to see the care and attention to detail Grant gives to the part.

J Daughtry switches between his positions with similar positions but very different approaches with wonderful fluidity, contrasting the domineering and perfectionist Joseph Jackson with the pragmatic and kind manager Rob. Credit must go to the young Michaels (played on opening night by Blaiyze Barksdale), and Liam Damons as the teen Michael, who (along with the rest of the Jackson 5) help illustrate Jackson’s history. Indeed, the ensemble are a massive contributor to the show, spending nearly as much time on the stage as the central characters to ensure there’s never much of a stretch without a jaw-dropping dance number.

Whilst one can hardly deny Michael Jackson’s life was colourful to say the least, the show does pointedly steer way from controversy. Indeed, a chequered public image is only loosely alluded to, whilst the painkiller addiction that ended up derailing the ‘Dangerous’ tour is more a plot point in Jackson’s stand-off with journalists far more than it is a feature of MJ. Indeed, at times the show seems to swing a bit too far in giving Jackson a good name, although with biopics being made on conditions the subject and their families impose, this is by no means a major feature of the show. The show, indeed, still portrays Jackson as flawed, and allows the audience to hold him in their memories however they choose.

Christopher Wheeldon’s Tony award winning choreography is naturally a critical feature, drawing inspiration from well-known Jackson moves and expanding it for the stage and ensemble. A particular highlight is Jackson inviting his favourite dancers on stage in his mind, a scene which illustrates how the classic dancing of the likes of Fred Astaire and the Nicholas Brothers inspired Jackson’s iconic modern movements. Peter Nigrini’s projected backdrop move the show from scene to scene, from street to studio, from home and into Michael Jackson’s memories. This show has taken the world by storm with its scale, and there is nothing anywhere to suggest that any part of it was reduced for Perth. It truly is as big as it gets.

MJ: THE Michael Jackson MUSICAL is simply stunning in every way. The beats hit with force, the visual design is a masterclass in modern stagecraft, and the choreography is everything-and more-you could possibly demand when honouring a global dance icon. The show then goes from top-tier tribute to an unforgettable night of theatre with the sheer, infectious energy radiating from the stage. It mirrors and magnifies the enthusiasm of the crowd, fostering an electric atmosphere between the performers and a captivated audience. Ultimately, this production doesn't just recreate history, it takes a worldwide phenomenon and delivers it to a single theatre, leaving you feeling as if you have spent the evening in the presence of the King of Pop himself.

MJ: THE Michael Jackson MUSICAL is at Crown Theatre Perth until July 19. Tickets and more information available from MJ The Musical Australia.

Pictures thanks to Daniel Boud. Video from MJ The Musical Australia/Youtube.

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From This Author David Bravos



I sit in the small field of miners who enjoy theatre. My love began when The Phantom of the Opera toured to Perth, and I dragged my new girlfriend along. Interest in one show became an interest in man... (read more about this author)