Perth Theatre Moves Panto OH YES WE ARE! Online

The panto will be broadcast LIVE online from Perth Theatre from Friday 11 December until Thursday 24 December.

Following the Scottish Government's announcement that Perth and Kinross is moving to Tier 3 Coronavirus Restrictions, Perth Theatre has confirmed that all performances of panto promenade Oh Yes We Are! A Quest For Long Lost Light And Laughter will now be broadcast LIVE online.

The theatre had planned to invite audiences in their social bubbles for a physically distanced panto promenade through different rooms of the theatre, but with new restrictions making this increasingly unlikely, Oh Yes We Are! will now be exclusively broadcast in a LIVE online interactive format. Ticketholders will be able to transfer their tickets and the Perth Theatre team is contacting them all to take them through the process.

Lu Kemp, Perth Theatre's artistic director said:

"We pulled out all the stops to create a panto that was safe and enjoyable for live audiences and were ever optimistic that circumstances would allow us to deliver it. We have to prioritise staff, audience and cast safety and work within restrictions to help suppress the virus, so it is with great sadness that we've taken the decision not to go ahead with the in-person shows.

We are, however, very excited about the totally brilliant live interactive online panto that we're creating. It was always the plan to do an online version, so the team has been working on this for many months now, and it's going to be great! People will be able to watch with their families from the comfort of their sofas and because it's interactive via Zoom, they'll be able to boo the baddies, cheer the hero, banter with the dame and have all the singalong fun they'd get from being in the theatre. They'll even be able to share the fun with friends in their different households and family across the world if they book the same performance. And everyone will be a part of our warm online audience.

What's special about the live interactive broadcast is that we can spread the joy of Perth Theatre panto far and wide this Christmas - it's something that we all need, and we really hope that our audiences will get behind us (no pun intended) and come along to the show in their (virtual) numbers! We all need a bit of panto spirit this season."

Oh Yes We Are! A Quest For Long Lost Light And Laughter will be broadcast LIVE online from Perth Theatre from Friday 11 December until Thursday 24 December. For tickets and info visit www.horsecross.co.uk.

