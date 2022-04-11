Multi-Cultural AS YOU LIKE IT Comes to Perth Theatre

Coming to Perth Theatre from Thursday 21 until Saturday 23 April, Northern Broadsides and New Vic's production of Shakespeare's As You Like It is a bold and refreshing take on the bard's most musical comedy. Directed by former Artistic Director of the National Theatre of Scotland, Laurie Sansom, known by Perth audiences for his stunning direction on his NTS swansong; the dramatic and heart-rending The 306: Dawn, As You Like It features a 12-strong cast of actors include non-binary and disabled performers.

Drawn from the world of stage, TV and film, the cast includes Glasgow-based actor Adam Kashmiry in the role of Jacques. Born in Alexandria, Egypt, Adam came to the UK in 2010. In 2012, Adam performed in the Citizens' Theatre Community Company and Scottish Refugee Council's production Here We Stay which returned to The Tron Theatre in 2013. He has also appeared in the short film Time for T.E.A by LGBT Youth Scotland and his short film Everyman, produced by Bombito Productions premiered in February 2021. Adam was also featured in the 2020 film, Ghost Light, produced by the NTS and the Edinburgh International Festival, and can be seen in the BBC production, The Years That Changed Modern Scotland. As well as a performer, Adam is also a Trans activist and was proud to present a TEDx talk in Glasgow in 2018, tackling different issues and stereotypes associated with the Trans community. He is joined by Bailey Brook, Isobel Coward, Shaban Dar, Gemma Dobson, Terri Jade Donovan, Ali Gadema, Claire Hackett, Reuben Johnson, Joe Morrow, Jo Patmore and EM Williams.

Capturing the sheer joy of live performance and the crazy power of love to change the world, this interpretation of As You Like It emboldens the timeless themes of love, gender, identity and power in Shakespeare's original. The high value production will be radiantly brought to life with an original set and high fashion costumes by E.M. Parry.

Set in a stylish but stifling court, where the Duke is all powerful and brute strength is championed over basic human decency, the high-spirited Rosalind and devoted cousin Celia are no longer welcome. When they escape into the forest in disguise, they bump into the recent object of Rosalind's affection, Orlando, leading to an elaborate game of fluid identity where all the world's a stage and all the people merely players.

As the seasons change in this magical place, normal roles dissolve and assumptions are turned on their head in this celebration of the transformative power of love and the natural world, featuring some of Shakespeare's most vivid characters and memorable poetry.

Laurie Sansom said:

"The Forest of Arden is a place where people adopt new names, new clothes and new lovers. They experience new feelings and dive into them willy-nilly, they play many parts and make many entrances and exits. It's as if everyone has stepped through the wardrobe into another world but not without taking a lot of fabulous clothes with them.

"Escaping from the toxic entertainment empire presided over by the explosive and ruthless Duke Ferdinand, where now even the drag queens aren't allowed to step out of line, Rosalind, Celia and Touchstone make a break for it. They find themselves in a forest where gender, class and sexual desire seem fluid and as changeable as the seasons as old hierarchies crumble away. Of all of Shakespeare's plays this feels the most restorative, opening up the possibility of making a new world based on open hearted acceptance of each other and living in harmony with the natural world. This feels like a play for our time, challenging us to imagine a new future that is more playful, accepting and connected. The Perth audiences are in for a real visual spectacle."

Lu Kemp, Artistic Director for Perth Theatre said:

"Northern Broadsides have built a reputation for inventive and exciting theatre and we're delighted that they're bringing their 30th anniversary production of As You Like It to Perth Theatre in co-production with New Vic Theatre. This is a visually striking and uniquely presented show that's been collecting great reviews as it travels around the country; our audiences will enjoy this exciting take on Shakespeare's lively and light-hearted musical comedy."

Northern Broadsides and New Vic Theatre's Co-production of As You Like It comes to Perth Theatre from Thursday 21 until Saturday 23 April. For tickets and info visit www.horsecross.co.uk or call the Perth Theatre Box Office on 01738 621031 or visit in person between 10am and 4pm Monday to Friday.