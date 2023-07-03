Multi-Award-winning Playwright Suzie Miller's New Work JAILBABY Premieres This Month

Griffin Theatre Company will present multi-award-winning playwright Suzie Miller's captivating new work Jailbaby at the SBW Stables Theatre from the 7th – 12th August 2023.

AJ stole a few iPhones, a huge TV, and a Socceroos jersey. AJ wasn't meant to be spotted at the scene. AJ wasn't meant to get ID'd in the line up. AJ wasn't meant to go to prison. But once AJ is convicted of theft, he is placed behind the walls of an institution where his own body is stolen from him.

In a cramped communal cell, AJ will become a 'jailbaby' – the ward of a justice system that chooses to turn a blind eye to the life-altering sexual violence committed against young men behind bars.

After an acclaimed performance in 2021's Dogged, Anthony Yangoyan reunites with director Andrea James (Yanagai! Yanagai!, Sunshine Super Girl) for this crucial interrogation of Australia's legal system.

Griffin's Associate Artistic Director, Andrea James says, “once again Suzie Miller is treading where others won't, and shining a light on the gravest injustices perpetuated by our legal system. I'm proud that Griffin gets to stand side by side with Suzie and present this work of extraordinary craft and bravery”.

Since its world-premiere in 2018 at the SBW Stables Theatre, Suzie Miller's Prima Facie has become an international phenomenon, recently receiving the prestigious Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Play.

Written as a spiritual sequel to Prima Facie, the ex-barrister turned playwright will once again open our eyes to the darkest corners of society, prompting us to pinpoint the exact moment when it all goes so, so wrong.

DIRECTOR Andrea James DRAMATURG Declan Greene SET & COSTUME DESIGNER Isabel Hudson LIGHTING DESIGNER Verity Hampson COMPOSER & SOUND DESIGNER Phil Downing INTIMACY & SAFETY COORDINATOR Bayley Turner STAGE MANAGER Madelaine Osborn PRODUCTION MANAGER Tyler Fitzpatrick WITH Anthony Yangoyan, Lucia Mastrantone & Anthony Taufa.

DATES: 7th July – 12th August

PERFORMANCE TIMES: Monday to Friday at 7pm; Saturday at 1pm & 7pm

LOCATION: SBW Stables Theatre – 10 Nimrod Street, Darlinghurst

BOOKINGS: Click Here or (02) 9361 3817

TICKETS: Full $62 / Seniors, Previews $52 / Concession $46 / Under 35 $38