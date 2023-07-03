Multi-Award-winning Playwright Suzie Miller's New Work JAILBABY Premieres This Month

After an acclaimed performance in 2021's Dogged, Anthony Yangoyan reunites with director Andrea James.

By: Jul. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Perth Theatre and Concert Hall Reveal 2023 July-December Program Photo 1 Perth Theatre and Concert Hall Reveal 2023 July-December Program
BLUEBACK Comes to Claremont Showground Next Month Photo 2 BLUEBACK Comes to Claremont Showground Next Month
Immersive MEDUSA Experience Comes to Northbridge in August Photo 3 Immersive MEDUSA Experience Comes to Northbridge in August
Co3 Contemporary Dance Appoints New Executive Director/ Co-CEO Photo 4 Co3 Contemporary Dance Appoints New Executive Director/ Co-CEO

Multi-Award-winning Playwright Suzie Miller's New Work JAILBABY Premieres This Month

Multi-Award-winning Playwright Suzie Miller's New Work JAILBABY Premieres This Month

Griffin Theatre Company will present multi-award-winning playwright Suzie Miller's captivating new work Jailbaby at the SBW Stables Theatre from the 7th – 12th August 2023.  

AJ stole a few iPhones, a huge TV, and a Socceroos jersey. AJ wasn't meant to be spotted at the scene. AJ wasn't meant to get ID'd in the line up. AJ wasn't meant to go to prison. But once AJ is convicted of theft, he is placed behind the walls of an institution where his own body is stolen from him.

In a cramped communal cell, AJ will become a 'jailbaby' – the ward of a justice system that chooses to turn a blind eye to the life-altering sexual violence committed against young men behind bars. 

After an acclaimed performance in 2021's Dogged, Anthony Yangoyan reunites with director Andrea James (Yanagai! Yanagai!, Sunshine Super Girl) for this crucial interrogation of Australia's legal system.

Griffin's Associate Artistic Director, Andrea James says, “once again Suzie Miller is treading where others won't, and shining a light on the gravest injustices perpetuated by our legal system. I'm proud that Griffin gets to stand side by side with Suzie and present this work of extraordinary craft and bravery”.

Since its world-premiere in 2018 at the SBW Stables Theatre, Suzie Miller's Prima Facie has become an international phenomenon, recently receiving the prestigious Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Play. 

Written as a spiritual sequel to Prima Facie, the ex-barrister turned playwright will once again open our eyes to the darkest corners of society, prompting us to pinpoint the exact moment when it all goes so, so wrong. 

DIRECTOR Andrea James DRAMATURG Declan Greene SET & COSTUME DESIGNER Isabel Hudson LIGHTING DESIGNER Verity Hampson COMPOSER & SOUND DESIGNER Phil Downing INTIMACY & SAFETY COORDINATOR Bayley Turner STAGE MANAGER Madelaine Osborn PRODUCTION MANAGER Tyler Fitzpatrick WITH Anthony Yangoyan, Lucia Mastrantone & Anthony Taufa.

DATES: 7th July – 12th August 

PERFORMANCE TIMES: Monday to Friday at 7pm; Saturday at 1pm & 7pm 

LOCATION: SBW Stables Theatre – 10 Nimrod Street, Darlinghurst

BOOKINGS: Click Here or (02) 9361 3817

TICKETS: Full $62 / Seniors, Previews $52 / Concession $46 / Under 35 $38




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Perth

1
Co3 Contemporary Dance Appoints New Executive Director/ Co-CEO Photo
Co3 Contemporary Dance Appoints New Executive Director/ Co-CEO

On behalf of the Board of Co3, the Contemporary Dance Company of Western Australia, Chair, Margrete Helgeby Chaney, has announced that Mr Hilary McKenna has been appointed as Executive Director and will take up the position on 31 July 2023.

2
BLUEBACK Comes to Claremont Showground Next Month Photo
BLUEBACK Comes to Claremont Showground Next Month

The astonishing beauty of the Western Australian coastline shimmers to life in Spare Parts Puppet Theatre's acclaimed production of Blueback at Claremont Showground for the winter school holidays from July 1.

3
CATASTROPHES By Renée Newman and Ella Hetherington Comes to PICA Photo
CATASTROPHES By Renée Newman and Ella Hetherington Comes to PICA

Created on the cusp of internal and external crises, Catastrophes is a brutally honest, funny and hopeful journey into being a parent and a human in the current global shitstorm, showing at the Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts (PICA) from 16 to 23 August 2023.

4
Perth Theatre and Concert Hall Reveal 2023 July-December Program Photo
Perth Theatre and Concert Hall Reveal 2023 July-December Program

Hot on the heels of their most successful year in 2022-2023, Perth Theatre and Concert Hall are launching their July to December season brochure, along with a new look for the team!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle Video Video: New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL Video
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles Video
Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles
Broadway Sessions All-Stars Return to Celebrate 15th Anniversary Video
Broadway Sessions All-Stars Return to Celebrate 15th Anniversary
View all Videos

Australia - Perth SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Snow
State Theatre Centre of WA (7/04-7/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A CHORUS LINE
The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale (8/02-8/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You