Jimmy Barnes Reschedules Perth Show to 13 August 2021

Frontier Touring wish to advise that due to the uncertainty of border restrictions around the current Sydney COVID outbreak, Jimmy Barnes upcoming Flesh And Blood Perth show will be rescheduled. Jimmy will now perform at Perth's iconic Riverside Theatre on Friday 13 August (originally announced for Friday 2 July).

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Mahalia Barnes will now special guest at the rescheduled Perth show.

All other shows on the Australian Flesh And Blood Tour remain unchanged with the tour now kicking off in Adelaide on Friday 16 July at Thebarton Theatre (sold out) and a second Adelaide show the following evening on Saturday 17 July before heading to Melbourne's Palais Theatre on Thursday 22 July (sold out) and Friday 23 July. The tour continues to QLD for Sunday 25 July at Gold Coast's Convention & Exhibition Centre, Wednesday 28 July at Brisbane's Convention & Exhibition Centre before two Sydney shows at the iconic State Theatre on Friday 30 July (sold out) and Saturday 31 July, winding up at Perth's Riverside Theatre on Friday 13 August.

Tickets for the original Friday 2 July Perth performance will be valid for the rescheduled date without taking further action. Patrons unable to attend new show (Friday 13 August) date may obtain a full refund. Refund requests must be submitted prior to Friday 23 July 2021 - please follow the steps in the link here

Jimmy's latest singles, 'Flesh And Blood', 'Til The Next Time' and 'Gateway To Your Heart' are out now - listen here . The Flesh And Blood album is released on 2 July through Bloodlines and can be pre-ordered here

Learn more at frontiertouring.com/jimmybarnes.