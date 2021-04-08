Black Swan State Theatre Company Presents PLAYTHINGS

BLACK SWAN State Theatre Company of WA is collaborating with The Blue Room Theatre to present a revival of the award - winning Playthings, a darkly funny and full of heart work at the Studio Underground, 29 April to 8 May.

The Blue Room's Executive Director Katt Osborne says, "We hope that this pilot collaboration will mark an ongoing partnership with BLACK SWAN, that creates more opportunities for local independent theatre makers to further develop their careers and to grow a wider audience and hunger for local productions and talent."

Playthings focuses on two teenagers who make unlikely friends and take care of one another through the turbulent and liminal space of early teen hood.

A hit of The Blue Room 2019 season, Playthings is written and directed by one of Perth's imminent independent creative artists' Scott McArdle. We meet four characters who deal with mistakes of the past in this modern suburban coming-of-age story.

Daniel Buckle and Courtney Henri as Arnold and Lucy are both 13. Both outcasts. She's angry, grungy and cool, and he's dorky and anxious. Both have seen hard times. Both irrevocably changed from one adventure into the bush looking for a dying kangaroo. Their world is inhabited by a teacher and step-dad, played by Siobhan Dow-Hall and St John Cowcher.

Playthings explores how we hurt each other, how we help those that are hurting, and how your music taste is never better than when you're a teenager.

"School smart doesn't mean shit. You're smart in a weird way. Like you think about robots everyone else has forgotten about and you make little stories about them and birthday cards and I...I wish I was like that. It's...cute." - Lucy

Heartfelt, effective storytelling that draws you in and demands that you care. Stage Whispers

The cast includes Daniel Buckle, St John Cowcher, Siobhan Dow-Hall, and Courtney Henri.

Learn more at www.bsstc.com.au.