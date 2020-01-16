Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Hunter LaSalle - DOGFIGHT - Musical Theatre University
Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)
James Hormel - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Rancho Mirage Amphitheatre-Desert Theatricals
Best Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)
Sean Timothy Brown - ASLEEP ON THE WIND - Desert Ensemble Theatre Company
Best Actor in a Play (Professional)
Charles Herrera - FOR A REASON - Desert Ensemble Theater Company
Best Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Brianna Erb - DOGFIGHT - Musical Theatre University
Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)
Alix Korey - CURTAINS - Musical Theatre University
Best Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)
Leanna Rodgers - FOR A REASON - Desert Ensemble Theatre Company
Best Actress in a Play (Professional)
Bonnie Gilgallon - GRACELAND - Desert Ensemble Theatre Company
Best Choreography (Non-Professional)
Anthony Nannini - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Palm Canyon Theatre
Best Choreography (Professional)
Ray Limon - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Rancho Mirage Amphitheatre-Desert Theatricals
Best Costume Design (Professional)
Frank Cazares - GRACELAND/ASLEEP ON THE WIND - Desert Ensemble Theatre Company
Best Director of a Musical (Non-Professional)
David Green - DOGFIGHT - Musical Theatre University
Best Director of a Musical (Professional)
Ray Limon - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Rancho Mirage Amphitheatre-Desert Theatricals
Best Director of a Play (Non-Professional)
Michael Pacas - WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf - Palm Canyon Theatre
Best Director of a Play (Professional)
Rosemary Mallett - GRACELAND/ASLEEP ON THE WIND - Desert Ensemble Theatre Company
Best Musical (Non-Professional)
DOGFIGHT - Musical theatre university
Best Musical (Professional)
PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Rancho Mirage Amphitheatre-Desert Theatricals
Best Musical Director (Non-Professional)
Constance Gordy - DOGFIGHT - Musical Theatre University
Best Musical Director (Professional)
Joshua Carr - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Rancho Mirage Amphitheatre-Desert Theatricals
Best New Work
FOR A REASON - Desert Ensemble Theater Company
Best Play (Non-Professional)
FOR A REASON - Desert Ensemble Theater Company
Best Play (Professional)
THE UNDERSTUDY - Coyote StageWorks
Best Scenic Design (Non Professional)
Robbie Wayne - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - Desert rose playhouse
Best Scenic Design (Professional)
Bruce Weber - RUTHLESS THE MUSICAL - Desert rose playhouse
Best Supporting Actor - Musical (Professional)
Don Amendolia - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Theatre University
Best Supporting Actor - Musical(Non Professional)
Griffin Giboney - CURTAINS - Musical Theatre University
Best Supporting Actor - Play (Professional)
Garnett Smith - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Palm Canyon Theatre
Best Supporting Actor - Playl (Non Professional)
Larry Dyekman - PROOF - Desert Ensemble Theatre Company
Best Supporting Actress - Musical (Non Professional)
Maglia Sabio - DOGFIGHT - Musical theatre university
Best Supporting Actress - Play (Non Professional)
Bonnie Gilgallon - FOR A REASON - Desert Ensemble Theater Company
Best Supporting Actress- Musical (Professional)
Loni Ackerman - DOGFIGHT - Musical Theatre University
Best Technical Design - Lighting & Sound (Professional)
Ashton Bolanos - FOR A REASON - Desert Ensemble Theatre Company
Best Touring Production
EVITA - The McCallum Theater
