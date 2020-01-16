Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Best Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)

Hunter LaSalle - DOGFIGHT - Musical Theatre University

Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)

James Hormel - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Rancho Mirage Amphitheatre-Desert Theatricals

Best Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)

Sean Timothy Brown - ASLEEP ON THE WIND - Desert Ensemble Theatre Company

Best Actor in a Play (Professional)

Charles Herrera - FOR A REASON - Desert Ensemble Theater Company

Best Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)

Brianna Erb - DOGFIGHT - Musical Theatre University

Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)

Alix Korey - CURTAINS - Musical Theatre University

Best Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)

Leanna Rodgers - FOR A REASON - Desert Ensemble Theatre Company

Best Actress in a Play (Professional)

Bonnie Gilgallon - GRACELAND - Desert Ensemble Theatre Company

Best Choreography (Non-Professional)

Anthony Nannini - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Palm Canyon Theatre

Best Choreography (Professional)

Ray Limon - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Rancho Mirage Amphitheatre-Desert Theatricals

Best Costume Design (Professional)

Frank Cazares - GRACELAND/ASLEEP ON THE WIND - Desert Ensemble Theatre Company

Best Director of a Musical (Non-Professional)

David Green - DOGFIGHT - Musical Theatre University

Best Director of a Musical (Professional)

Ray Limon - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Rancho Mirage Amphitheatre-Desert Theatricals

Best Director of a Play (Non-Professional)

Michael Pacas - WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf - Palm Canyon Theatre

Best Director of a Play (Professional)

Rosemary Mallett - GRACELAND/ASLEEP ON THE WIND - Desert Ensemble Theatre Company

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

DOGFIGHT - Musical theatre university

Best Musical (Professional)

PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Rancho Mirage Amphitheatre-Desert Theatricals

Best Musical Director (Non-Professional)

Constance Gordy - DOGFIGHT - Musical Theatre University

Best Musical Director (Professional)

Joshua Carr - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Rancho Mirage Amphitheatre-Desert Theatricals

Best New Work

FOR A REASON - Desert Ensemble Theater Company

Best Play (Non-Professional)

FOR A REASON - Desert Ensemble Theater Company

Best Play (Professional)

THE UNDERSTUDY - Coyote StageWorks

Best Scenic Design (Non Professional)

Robbie Wayne - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - Desert rose playhouse

Best Scenic Design (Professional)

Bruce Weber - RUTHLESS THE MUSICAL - Desert rose playhouse

Best Supporting Actor - Musical (Professional)

Don Amendolia - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Theatre University

Best Supporting Actor - Musical(Non Professional)

Griffin Giboney - CURTAINS - Musical Theatre University

Best Supporting Actor - Play (Professional)

Garnett Smith - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Palm Canyon Theatre

Best Supporting Actor - Playl (Non Professional)

Larry Dyekman - PROOF - Desert Ensemble Theatre Company

Best Supporting Actress - Musical (Non Professional)

Maglia Sabio - DOGFIGHT - Musical theatre university

Best Supporting Actress - Play (Non Professional)

Bonnie Gilgallon - FOR A REASON - Desert Ensemble Theater Company

Best Supporting Actress- Musical (Professional)

Loni Ackerman - DOGFIGHT - Musical Theatre University

Best Technical Design - Lighting & Sound (Professional)

Ashton Bolanos - FOR A REASON - Desert Ensemble Theatre Company

Best Touring Production

EVITA - The McCallum Theater

