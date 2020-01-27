VIDEO: First Look at ARSENIC AND OLD LACE At La Mirada Theatre

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCoy Rigby Entertainment are thrilled to present the third show of their 2019-2020 season, the hilariously dark comedy, ARSENIC AND OLD LACE, written by Joseph Kesselring and directed by Casey Stangl

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE will preview on Friday, January 24, 2020 and run through Sunday, February 16, 2020 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

Combining murder and mayhem with zany humor, here's an uproarious black comedy that gives "hospitality" a bad name! Meet Abby and Martha Brewster, two spinster sisters known for their acts of charity -- which lately includes poisoning lonely old men with arsenic-laced elderberry wine. When their nephew finds out about the corpses in the cellar, he's in a frantic race to deal with his aunts, his fiancée, and two crazy brothers - one who thinks he's Teddy Roosevelt and one who is a dead-ringer for Boris Karloff! Don't miss one of America's most popular comedies in a spiffy new production that will slay you with laughter!





Related Articles Shows View More Palm Springs Stories

More Hot Stories For You