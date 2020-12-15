Theatre 29 Is HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS With A Virtual Holiday Concert

There is no question Christmas is going to look different for many of us this year, but there is no reason you cannot celebrate at home with the talented performers of Theatre 29. Get into the festive spirit with the Theatre 29 online Holiday concert "Home for the Holidays".

Join some familiar and new faces from Theatre 29 such as, Robin Wilson, Mac Miller, Chris and Katie Fleischman, Jacqueline Nicholson, Emma Sanchez, Britney Vachon-LaGuardia, Christina Lara, Jericho McWilliams, Liyan Lagevardi, Mike Shaw, Joe Rego, Lilly Becker, Abby Becker, to name a few.

Directors Scott Clinkscales and Lisa Goldberg once again reached out to performers to send in video submissions of holiday songs. Unlike the first Home Edition, Home for the Holidays is a single concert compilation that Clinkscales edited together after receiving submissions. Theatre 29's "Home for the Holidays" brings together virtual performances of holiday favorites, classics, new songs, sing-along favorites, singles, duets, and even a big production with the cast of "Sister Act"!

The virtual holiday fundraiser concert will start streaming Saturday December 19th and will be available for 48 hours on Demand once tickets are purchased. ($10.00 Tickets will be available when the video is uploaded Saturday morning). The concert will be available at a link at www.theatre29.org to be viewed in the comfortable place of your choosing!

Theatre 29's "Home for the Holidays" will spread holiday cheer and love from our local theatre family to our community while raising money to offset maintenance costs for Theatre 29 occurring during COVID-19 shut down.