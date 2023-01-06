Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TOWARDS ZERO Opens Next Week at Long Beach Playhouse

Performances run January 13 – February 11, 2023.

Jan. 06, 2023  
TOWARDS ZERO Opens Next Week at Long Beach Playhouse

Agatha Christie is the consummate master of mystery with twists and turns that keep audiences guessing until the final line is spoken. Towards Zero is no exception. It makes perfect use of all Christie's hallmarks beginning with the summer seaside setting of Gull's Point in Cornwall, England. Add to that an intertwined cast of characters including an aging matriarch, her nephew, a handsome tennis player accompanied by his former wife and current flame, the matriarch's young companion, their assorted friends and relatives, and two detectives. Mix in jealousy and a long-ago murder of one child by another and it's a guaranteed hit for Playhouse audiences.

Agatha Christie plays have long been a mainstay of the Long Beach Playhouse. It's become a tradition that the first show of the new year on the Mainstage features one of her plays. Over the years, Playhouse audiences have enjoyed watching Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple solve several mysteries. While neither is present in Towards Zero, some reviewers have noted that Poirot's presence is felt in the roles of Inspector Leech and Superintendent Battle.

Playhouse executive director, Madison Mooney notes, "While we never want to be predictable in our choice of plays, we always strive to deliver productions we know our audiences enjoy. Agatha Christie plays give us the chance to please our audiences and play to our strengths including beautiful sets, fabulous costumes, and a cast and crew that bring characters to life and keep audiences on the edge of their seats."

Sean Gray, Playhouse Producing Artistic Director chose Holland Renton to direct Towards Zero following her success with other Playhouse shows including the Haunting of Hill House and several New Works Festival stagings. Gray said, "I've been impressed with Holland Renton's work as a director and actor in Playhouse shows. I was confident she would help actors develop their characters and reveal the nuances and shifts that are central to any Agatha Christie play."

The 10-member cast is a mix of actors who are making debuts and who are returning to the Playhouse. Those making their debuts are: Ben Pettis, Jordan Brayboy, Milena Gotch, and Samantha Haase. Returning to the Playhouse are Alex Piper, Carmen Tunis, Charlie Rodriguez, Mark Carlin, Spencer Douglas, and Lee Samuel Tanng, who has appeared in every Agatha Christie show since 2013.




BETTI & BRUCE Return To Palm Springs For One Night Only At Toucans This January Photo
BETTI & BRUCE Return To Palm Springs For One Night Only At Toucans This January
On Saturday, January 28th, Musical Comedy Duo, Betti and Bruce, return to Palm Springs for their Toucans Tiki Lounge debut after performing for ecstatic audiences across the US, UK, Ireland and Mexico this past year.
Desert Thestricals Announces Casting For SOUTH PACIFIC, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, And More Photo
Desert Thestricals Announces Casting For SOUTH PACIFIC, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, And More
Desert Theatricals, LLC has announced casting for its 2023 season including SOUTH PACIFIC (Feb 17-19), BEAUTY & THE BEAST (Mar 17-19) and JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT(Apr 14-16).
Desert Theatricals Announces Cast For 2023 Season Photo
Desert Theatricals Announces Cast For 2023 Season
Desert Theatricals, LLC has announced casting for its 2023 season including SOUTH PACIFIC (Feb 17-19), BEAUTY & THE BEAST (Mar 17-19) and JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT (Apr 14-16).
Review: THE LINCOLN DEBATE at The Bent Photo
Review: THE LINCOLN DEBATE at The Bent
The Bent Theatre is coming to Palm Springs and their preview production was a knock-out!

More Hot Stories For You


BETTI & BRUCE Return To Palm Springs For One Night Only At Toucans This JanuaryBETTI & BRUCE Return To Palm Springs For One Night Only At Toucans This January
January 4, 2023

On Saturday, January 28th, Musical Comedy Duo, Betti and Bruce, return to Palm Springs for their Toucans Tiki Lounge debut after performing for ecstatic audiences across the US, UK, Ireland and Mexico this past year.
Desert Theatricals Announces Cast For 2023 SeasonDesert Theatricals Announces Cast For 2023 Season
January 2, 2023

Desert Theatricals, LLC has announced casting for its 2023 season including SOUTH PACIFIC (Feb 17-19), BEAUTY & THE BEAST (Mar 17-19) and JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT (Apr 14-16).
Cirque Du Soleil's CORTEO is Coming to Palm Springs in August 2023Cirque Du Soleil's CORTEO is Coming to Palm Springs in August 2023
December 12, 2022

Corteo, one of the most enchanting productions from Cirque du Soleil, is heading to Palm Springs, set to charm audiences with an alluring storyline, magnificent acrobatic feats, and an atmosphere like never experienced before.
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Opens This Week at Long Beach PlayhouseA CHRISTMAS CAROL Opens This Week at Long Beach Playhouse
December 4, 2022

In December 2012, the Long Beach Playhouse mounted its production of Charles Dickens' classic story, A Christmas Carol. Now, in 2022, this holiday tradition continues with the eleventh consecutive production of this beloved story of a man transformed from a selfish curmudgeon to a kind-hearted benefactor who finds great satisfaction in giving joy to others.
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Opening Soon At Long Beach PlayhouseA CHRISTMAS CAROL Opening Soon At Long Beach Playhouse
November 28, 2022

In December 2012, the Long Beach Playhouse mounted its production of Charles Dickens' classic story, A Christmas Carol. Now, in 2022, this holiday tradition continues with the eleventh consecutive production of this beloved story of a man transformed from a selfish curmudgeon to a kind-hearted benefactor who finds great satisfaction in giving joy to others.
share