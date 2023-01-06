TOWARDS ZERO Opens Next Week at Long Beach Playhouse

Agatha Christie is the consummate master of mystery with twists and turns that keep audiences guessing until the final line is spoken. Towards Zero is no exception. It makes perfect use of all Christie's hallmarks beginning with the summer seaside setting of Gull's Point in Cornwall, England. Add to that an intertwined cast of characters including an aging matriarch, her nephew, a handsome tennis player accompanied by his former wife and current flame, the matriarch's young companion, their assorted friends and relatives, and two detectives. Mix in jealousy and a long-ago murder of one child by another and it's a guaranteed hit for Playhouse audiences.

Agatha Christie plays have long been a mainstay of the Long Beach Playhouse. It's become a tradition that the first show of the new year on the Mainstage features one of her plays. Over the years, Playhouse audiences have enjoyed watching Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple solve several mysteries. While neither is present in Towards Zero, some reviewers have noted that Poirot's presence is felt in the roles of Inspector Leech and Superintendent Battle.

Playhouse executive director, Madison Mooney notes, "While we never want to be predictable in our choice of plays, we always strive to deliver productions we know our audiences enjoy. Agatha Christie plays give us the chance to please our audiences and play to our strengths including beautiful sets, fabulous costumes, and a cast and crew that bring characters to life and keep audiences on the edge of their seats."

Sean Gray, Playhouse Producing Artistic Director chose Holland Renton to direct Towards Zero following her success with other Playhouse shows including the Haunting of Hill House and several New Works Festival stagings. Gray said, "I've been impressed with Holland Renton's work as a director and actor in Playhouse shows. I was confident she would help actors develop their characters and reveal the nuances and shifts that are central to any Agatha Christie play."

The 10-member cast is a mix of actors who are making debuts and who are returning to the Playhouse. Those making their debuts are: Ben Pettis, Jordan Brayboy, Milena Gotch, and Samantha Haase. Returning to the Playhouse are Alex Piper, Carmen Tunis, Charlie Rodriguez, Mark Carlin, Spencer Douglas, and Lee Samuel Tanng, who has appeared in every Agatha Christie show since 2013.