THE MOUNTAINTOP by Katori Hall to be Presented at Thought Theatre Morongo Basin

Produced in association with Dramatists Play Service Inc., Thought Theatre Morongo Basin will present "The Mountaintop" by Pulitzer winning playwright Katori Hall.

"The Mountaintop" is set in Memphis TN on the evening of April 3, 1968, the night before Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's assassination. This two person play stars Kevin Hayles as Dr. King and Veronica Alacantara as Camae, the mysterious woman who pays King a late night visit and gives him some surprising news.

The news forces Dr. King to confront his destiny and his legacy. Together the two share a reflective, touching conversation that exams Dr King's triumphs, aspirations and failures. The play is at times poignant and at times humorous. This limited engagement staged reading of "The Mountaintop" is directed by award winning director Miri Hunter.

