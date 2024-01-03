THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT At Desert Ensemble Theatre

The play, a hit on Broadway in 2018, is based on a book by Jim Fingal and John D'Agata that detailed their personal experience preparing a magazine essay for publication

By: Jan. 03, 2024

POPULAR

HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 1 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Palm Springs Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 2 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Palm Springs Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
Laguna Art Museum to Present 42nd Annual California Cool Annual Auction & Benefit Photo 3 Laguna Art Museum to Present 42nd Annual California Cool Annual Auction & Benefit
Previews: TEN MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL at Revolution Stage Company Photo 4 Previews: TEN MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL at Revolution Stage Company

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT At Desert Ensemble Theatre

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT At Desert Ensemble Theatre

Desert Ensemble Theater (DET), in residence at the Palm Springs Cultural Center, will present The Lifespan of a Fact by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, January 26–28 and February 2–4, 2024. The play, a hit on Broadway in 2018, is based on a book by Jim Fingal and John D'Agata that detailed their personal experience preparing a magazine essay for publication in 2003.

Fingal is a fresh-out-of-Harvard fact checker for a prominent but sinking New York magazine. D'Agata is a talented writer with a transcendent essay about the suicide of a teenage boy—an essay that could save the magazine from collapse. When Jim is assigned to fact check D'Agata's essay, the two come head to head in a comedic yet gripping battle over facts versus truth.

Performances are part of DET's 13th Season “Off-Center at the Cultural Center.” Curtain times are 7:30 pm Friday, 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm Saturday, and 2:00 pm Sunday. Tickets are $37.50 and are available at Click Here. For more information, call (760) 565-2476.

Artistic Director Jerome Elliott Moskowitz said: “We are thrilled to welcome acclaimed actor, director and producer David Youse to direct his first project at DET. David has assembled a superb cast including 

John Korr (Kafka's Joke for DET), Christine Tringali-Nunes (Winner Season 1, DET's Singing With the Desert Stars), and—in his DET debut—Broadway World “Performer of the Decade” Chuck Yates. Award-winning scenic designer Thomas L. Valach returns to DET with this production.

Youse stated:  “Desert Ensemble Theatre continues to bring innovative plays to the Coachella Valley in its 13th season. I'm excited to help continue that history by directing The Lifespan of a Fact. Audiences will enjoy the comedic debate on facts vs creative license and how far we can push the envelope.”

The Lifespan of a Fact premiered on Broadway at Studio 54 in 2018 in a production starring Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones, and Bobby Cannavale. “…buoyantly literate…wholly resonant questions [are] wrestled with in this briskly entertaining play…you'll find yourself happy to have your preconceptions disturbed and assumptions unsettled.” —Washington Post. “...moves with the ticking-clock urgency the situation demands yet finds appropriate moments to breathe and let us ruminate on the personal, professional and moral issues at stake.” —The Hollywood Reporter

DET is located at the Palm Springs Cultural Center, 2300 E. Baristo Rd. in Palm Springs. For additional information visit Click Here or call (760) 565-2476.




RELATED STORIES - Palm Springs

1
The Collaborative Season of Plays Announced At the Long Beach Playhouse, January 13- March Photo
The Collaborative Season of Plays Announced At the Long Beach Playhouse, January 13- March 31

The Long Beach Playhouse Studio Collaborative Season is a season of plays mounted by local theater companies, performing arts organizations and individuals.

2
Previews: TEN MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL at Revolution Stage Company Photo
Previews: TEN MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL at Revolution Stage Company

Palm Springs’ newest, professional theater company, REVOLUTION STAGE COMPANY (RSC), announces its inaugural TEN-MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL on Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend, January 13-14, 2024, showcasing the exciting new plays of TEN WRITERS from London, New York, New Jersey, Seattle, Hollywood, Port Townsend, Morongo Basin in addition to local playwrights from Palm Springs and Cathedral City.

3
Immerse Yourself in Theatre 29s Weekly Workout with Julia Boyd Beginning January 13 at The Photo
Immerse Yourself in Theatre 29's Weekly Workout with Julia Boyd Beginning January 13 at Theatre 29

Theatre 29 is thrilled to announce a captivating opportunity for theatre enthusiasts – a Weekly Theatre Workout led by the talented SAG/AFTRA professional actor Julia Boyd. Join us on Zoom starting Saturday, January 13, for an engaging five-week journey into the world of performance.

4
Ring in The New Year with Theatre 29s Newly Reorganized Board of Directors! - Upcoming Vol Photo
Ring in The New Year with Theatre 29's Newly Reorganized Board of Directors! - Upcoming Volunteer Meet & Greet at Theatre 29

Past, present, and soon-to-be Theatre 29 volunteers are invited to come and meet their 2024 board members in person. This event is open to the public and free refreshments will be provided to all attendees.

More Hot Stories For You

The Collaborative Season of Plays Announced At the Long Beach Playhouse, January 13- March 31The Collaborative Season of Plays Announced At the Long Beach Playhouse, January 13- March 31
Laguna Art Museum to Present 42nd Annual California Cool Annual Auction & BenefitLaguna Art Museum to Present 42nd Annual California Cool Annual Auction & Benefit
John Lloyd Young Brings a Holiday Performance to Oscar's Palm SpringsJohn Lloyd Young Brings a Holiday Performance to Oscar's Palm Springs
Musical Theatre Guild's Stephen Sondheim Tribute Returns To Southern California Musical Theatre Guild's Stephen Sondheim Tribute Returns To Southern California

Videos

Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer Video
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem Video
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ Video
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ
View all Videos

Palm Springs SHOWS

Recommended For You