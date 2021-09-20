Splash House & Goldenvoice Announce New Palm Springs Festival With Peggy Gou, The Martinez Brothers & More

The California desert has long served as a getaway for artists and outliers, a refuge to escape prying eyes, to unwind and lose yourself in broad skies and shimmering horizons. This December, Palm Springs is being reclaimed for another generation of adventure seekers, with the debut of Desert Air, creating a new legacy for electronic music in the Mojave. For more info, head to desertairfest.com.

Desert Air, presented by Splash House and Goldenvoice, will bring globally recognized and critically acclaimed DJs and genre pushers to one of North America's most unique open-air venues. The Palm Springs Air Museum will host festival goers aside its industrial hangars and historic aircrafts backdropped by the iconic SAN JACINTO Mountains and desert landscape.

The music will be no less dramatic, with the world's best selectors invited, ranging from Innervisions' icon Dixon, the magnanimous and playful German producer DJ Koze, the Bronx's prodigal house sons The Martinez Brothers, South Korea's music-fashion globetrotter Peggy Gou and enigmatic Detroit tastemaker Moodymann.

Desert Air's soundtrack continues with a who's who of the underground's next generation. Compton's Channel Tres will bring his Detroit-house inspired vocals and live show to center stage alongside Ninja Tune's Grammy-nominated disco infused Jayda G, London's one to watch TSHA, Canadian deep house DJ/producer Patrick Holland, cutting-edge Manchester trio Mason Collective, German producer and singer Perel, the shapeshifting Chris Stussy, and PVBLIC XCESS' Chloé Caillet.

Befitting a desert escape, attendees will have the convenience of resort-style accommodations and a site situated just minutes from the heart of Palm Springs. Expect a confluence of like-minded attendees at Desert Air package partner hotels, The Saguaro and Renaissance.

Desert Air is presented by Goldenvoice and Splash House, the pioneering multi-weekend festival series that brought cutting edge electronic music to Palm Springs with its launch in 2013.

Goldenvoice, creators of Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and Stagecoach: California's Country Music Festival, operates successful Los Angeles and Bay Area music venues including the Fonda Theatre, The Roxy Theatre, El Rey Theatre, The Novo, Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall, The Regency Ballroom and The Warfield.

GA pass prices start at $130 plus ticketing fees. VIP passes start at $230 plus ticket fees. Hotel Packages starting at $750 for 2 people, $1050 for 4. Packages include 2 night accommodations + Desert Air passes.

Pricing and more info available at desertairfest.com.

Proof of full vaccination will be required to enter the venue. Their Health & Safety policy & FAQ's HERE has been updated in consideration for their fans, artists and event workers based on their ever-developing circumstances. Plans and mandates may continue to change. They will continue to update this page with developments and more details closer to the festival.