SFWednesdays Free Outdoor Summer Performance Series Begins Today

With SFWednesdays (www.sfwednesdays.com), San Francisco is taking it to the streets with 30 performances, free and open-to-the-public, spread across 10 Wednesdays this summer in some of the City's most iconic outdoor public spaces. The series kicks off today -- Wednesday, July 14 (12pm - 2pm) -- in three simultaneous offerings at Union Square, Embarcadero Plaza and Mint Plaza.

"SFWednesdays is all about welcoming people back to San Francisco and reminding them what makes this City special," said San Francisco Mayor London N. Breed who initiated the effort. "These free performances by local artists will bring music, dance and excitement to our downtown and waterfront neighborhoods, and are part of our broader efforts to help San Francisco emerge from this pandemic better than ever."

The series of free live events is designed to reactivate downtown public spaces and reconnect San Franciscans and visitors with the city streetscape. In an effort to support the economic recovery of the cultural and business community, the program employs local artists performing in popular venues where retail and hospitality naturally mix with day-to-day workers. Sites such as Union Square, Embarcadero Plaza and Mechanics Monument Plaza will feature music, dance and other live performances as San Francisco renews and recovers. Attendees are encouraged to share their experiences online via social media with the hashtag #sfwednesdays

The schedule for the first five performances follows:

July 14

Union Square - Inspector Gadje (12pm - 2pm)

Embarcadero Plaza - Rav-E (12pm - 2pm)

Mint Plaza - Theatre Flamenco of San Francisco (12pm - 2pm)

July 21

Union Square - Ballet Folklorico Netzahualcoyotl (12pm - 2pm)

Embarcadero Plaza - CHELLE! and Friends (12pm - 2pm)

Location TBD - Joe Warner Trio (12pm - 2pm)

July 28

Union Square - Classical Revolution (4pm - 6pm)

Embarcadero Plaza - Odissi Vila (4pm - 6pm)

Mint Plaza - Yiddish Combo (4pm - 6pm)

August 4

Union Square - Valverde Dance (4pm - 6pm)

Embarcadero Plaza - Fogo Na Roupa (4pm - 6pm)

Mechanics Monument Plaza - Bayonics (4pm - 6pm)

August 18

Union Square - American Jubilee Dance (4pm - 6pm)

Embarcadero Plaza - Noah and the Arkiteks (4pm - 6pm)

Location TBD - Tory Teasley (4pm - 6pm)

