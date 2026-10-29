Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Review: THE MINUTES at Coachella Valley Repertory
The Minutes provides an opportunity to evaluate our own understanding and determine what is real and what is fiction or fictionalized.
THE MINUTES: A PLAY THAT MIGHT ALTER YOUR VIEW OF HISTORY
by June August
I left CV Repertory after the preview performance of The Minutes wondering: How can we believe the information we call history? Whether the source is a textbook, a teacher or professor, oral tradition, non-fiction, the media, or even Scriptures, history is passed from one generation to the next by people with various points of view. Some call it an agenda. The Minutes provides an opportunity to evaluate our own understanding and determine what is real and what is fiction or fictionalized.
If a term such as "curious," "inquisitive," "truth-seeking," or "skeptical" resonates with or applies to you, Tracy Letts' play The Minutes is a must-see. And you can see it now through November 15 at CV Repertory. Bring friends--anyone 15 or older.
Adam Karsten has directed a formidable ensemble in a well-oiled production. At the outset, I found myself eager for the play to get to the point, but once it did, it became an adventure in storytelling with surprising twists.
At curtain we are in a municipal chamber awaiting the arrival of the Big Cherry city council for their routine weekly meeting. Once convened, the meeting quickly spirals into a satire of small town politics. I heard someone say, "It's llke an HOA meeting."
A newcomer to the council, Mr. Peel (Torsten Johnson), who missed the last meeting, asks to see last week's minutes. Mysteriously, those minutes have not been copied or distributed as usual. Peel also asks about the absence of another council member, Mr. Carp (Calvin Adams), and does not receive a straight answer despite his persistence.
Leading to the council's discussion about preparations for the town's annual Founder's Day celebration, the Mayor (Kevin Symonds) entertains a series of trivial motions and mundane local proposals instead of replying to Peel's questions. At last the important issue emerges. It would be unfair to reveal any more of the story. You need to see it for yourself because this is where questions and answers about the town's history unfurl.
As always, Jimmy Cuomo's set creates the ideal environment for the play. Each actor contributes a distinct personality and lively performance to the production. I commend all of them. In addition to those mentioned above, the cast includes Randy Brenner (Mr. Breeding), Charles Everett (Mr. Blake), Tom Flynn (Mr. Assalone), Angela Landis (Ms. Johnson), Margery Lowe (Ms. Matz), Howard Shangraw (Mr. Oldfield), Linda Slade (Ms. Innes), Craig Wroe (Mr. Hanratty). The fact that audience members were seated on both sides of the performing area, out of the light, was not distracting. Ivo van Hove used the technique for the 2015 Broadway revival of A View From the Bridge.
I was sometimes distracted by a raised platform in center stage, hoping no one would have a misstep. No one did. Eventually, that part of the set served an innovative purpose to tie up the story.
I'll say it again--it's a must-see. For tickets and information about the entire CV Rep season, please visit cvrep.org.
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