Review: THE MINUTES at Coachella Valley Repertory

NEW! Palm Springs Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Palm Springs & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

THE MINUTES: A PLAY THAT MIGHT ALTER YOUR VIEW OF HISTORY

by June August

I left CV Repertory after the preview performance of The Minutes wondering: How can we believe the information we call history? Whether the source is a textbook, a teacher or professor, oral tradition, non-fiction, the media, or even Scriptures, history is passed from one generation to the next by people with various points of view. Some call it an agenda. The Minutes provides an opportunity to evaluate our own understanding and determine what is real and what is fiction or fictionalized.

If a term such as "curious," "inquisitive," "truth-seeking," or "skeptical" resonates with or applies to you, Tracy Letts' play The Minutes is a must-see. And you can see it now through November 15 at CV Repertory. Bring friends--anyone 15 or older.

Adam Karsten has directed a formidable ensemble in a well-oiled production. At the outset, I found myself eager for the play to get to the point, but once it did, it became an adventure in storytelling with surprising twists.

At curtain we are in a municipal chamber awaiting the arrival of the Big Cherry city council for their routine weekly meeting. Once convened, the meeting quickly spirals into a satire of small town politics. I heard someone say, "It's llke an HOA meeting."

A newcomer to the council, Mr. Peel (Torsten Johnson), who missed the last meeting, asks to see last week's minutes. Mysteriously, those minutes have not been copied or distributed as usual. Peel also asks about the absence of another council member, Mr. Carp (Calvin Adams), and does not receive a straight answer despite his persistence.

Leading to the council's discussion about preparations for the town's annual Founder's Day celebration, the Mayor (Kevin Symonds) entertains a series of trivial motions and mundane local proposals instead of replying to Peel's questions. At last the important issue emerges. It would be unfair to reveal any more of the story. You need to see it for yourself because this is where questions and answers about the town's history unfurl.

As always, Jimmy Cuomo's set creates the ideal environment for the play. Each actor contributes a distinct personality and lively performance to the production. I commend all of them. In addition to those mentioned above, the cast includes Randy Brenner (Mr. Breeding), Charles Everett (Mr. Blake), Tom Flynn (Mr. Assalone), Angela Landis (Ms. Johnson), Margery Lowe (Ms. Matz), Howard Shangraw (Mr. Oldfield), Linda Slade (Ms. Innes), Craig Wroe (Mr. Hanratty). The fact that audience members were seated on both sides of the performing area, out of the light, was not distracting. Ivo van Hove used the technique for the 2015 Broadway revival of A View From the Bridge.

I was sometimes distracted by a raised platform in center stage, hoping no one would have a misstep. No one did. Eventually, that part of the set served an innovative purpose to tie up the story.

I'll say it again--it's a must-see. For tickets and information about the entire CV Rep season, please visit cvrep.org.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 03 Hrs 32 Min 38 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone