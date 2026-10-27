Interview: Adam Karsten On The Upcoming 2026-2027 Season At CV Repertory

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When Executive Artistic Director Adam Karsten says "thought-provoking theatre," it's not a cliche. The 2026-2027 season promises to continue enriching the quality of life for both residents and visitors to the Coachella Valley.

The season opener, directed by Karsten, is the dark comedy The Minutes, a political satire by Pulitzer-Prize winning playwright Tracy Letts'. I was so intrigued by our interview that I pursued additional research. The play is an opportunity for the entire family to experience, including teenagers 15 and up. The production runs October 28 through November 15.

Around the World in 80 Days, adapted by Mark Brown, is an imaginative, whirlwind production. Director Luke Yankee guides six actors in multiple roles--more than 40 characters in all. The show will run from December 2 - 20.

The third production, Million Dollar Quartet, is billed as an electrifying musical about the once-in-a-lifetime 1956 jam session with Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins. Direction and choreography by DJ Salisbury and musical direction by the Stephen Hulsey. The show will run from January13 - 31, 2027.

Capping the regular season is a Coachella Valley regional premiere of the epic musical Les Miserables. The production features a live orchestra and innovative restaging by. Adam Karsten, director; Karen Sieber, choreographer; and Stephen Hulsey, musical director. February 24 - March 21, 2027.

I'll go out on a limb and predict that this will be an extraordinary season for CV Rep audiences, both for regulars and new theatergoers. Each show offers a post-performance TalkBack. For The Minutes, the TalkBack will be on the second and third Thursday. For subsequent productions check the exact dates when you purchase tickets, which are available online through Coachella Valley Repertory Ticket Portal, by email boxoffice@cvrep.org, by phone at 760-296-2966 (ext. 101 or ext. 0), or in person at the box office 68510 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Cathedral City (Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.)

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 01 Hrs 05 Min 28 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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