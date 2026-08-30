Review: REVOLUTION STAGE NEW SEASON at Revolution Stage

NEW! Palm Springs Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Palm Springs & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

THE REVOLUTION STAGE SEASON LOOKS PROMISING

by June August

In a recent interview with co-founders and producing artistic directors Gary Powers and James Owens, I asked about their strategy for attracting a new audience of theatergoers from the Sun City Palm Desert and Sun City Shadow Hills area. I was glad to hear that their upcoming line-up is balanced and inclusive, designed to attract diverse audiences. Plus, they have added a matinee performance for each show. Since I've enjoyed the productions I've seen or reviewed at Revolution Stage, it's a pleasure to spread the word about a company that is continuing to offer quality live entertainment to the Coachella Valley.

The 2026-27 season opens October 4 with Jeff Harner singing Cole Porter favorites, followed later that month by Dracula. You might consider bringing the teenagers to this one. In November the theater will present one of my favorite social satire musicals, Urinetown. The original Broadway production won three Tony awards in 2002. including Best Original Score and Best Book. The season includes two more popular musicals: Merrily We Roll Along in February and Sweet Charity in March.

Season tickets are now on sale. For information about the entire season, please visit the Revolution Stage website.

Don't Miss a Palm Springs News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...