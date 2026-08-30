Review: REVOLUTION STAGE NEW SEASON at Revolution Stage
THE REVOLUTION STAGE SEASON LOOKS PROMISING
by June August
In a recent interview with co-founders and producing artistic directors Gary Powers and James Owens, I asked about their strategy for attracting a new audience of theatergoers from the Sun City Palm Desert and Sun City Shadow Hills area. I was glad to hear that their upcoming line-up is balanced and inclusive, designed to attract diverse audiences. Plus, they have added a matinee performance for each show. Since I've enjoyed the productions I've seen or reviewed at Revolution Stage, it's a pleasure to spread the word about a company that is continuing to offer quality live entertainment to the Coachella Valley.
The 2026-27 season opens October 4 with Jeff Harner singing Cole Porter favorites, followed later that month by Dracula. You might consider bringing the teenagers to this one. In November the theater will present one of my favorite social satire musicals, Urinetown. The original Broadway production won three Tony awards in 2002. including Best Original Score and Best Book. The season includes two more popular musicals: Merrily We Roll Along in February and Sweet Charity in March.
Season tickets are now on sale. For information about the entire season, please visit the Revolution Stage website.
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Mizell Center Presents - Stephanie J Block Live In Concert
Palm Springs Cultural Center (11/12-11/12) PHOTOS
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Mama''s Boy Starring Gregg Glaviano
Plaza Theatre (9/26-9/26)
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The Rocky Horror Picture Show Spooktacular Tour with Nell Campbell
The Plaza Theatre (10/11-10/11)
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"You Make Me Laugh: A Love Song to Gilda Radner"
PS Underground (9/19-9/19)
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Gunhild Carling at Oscar's Palm Springs
Oscar's Palm Springs (9/03-9/03)
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John Cameron Mitchell: Hedwig 25th Anniversary Movie Tour
Palm Springs Cultural Center (11/07-11/07)
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Jonathan Van Ness: Hot & Healed Comedy Tour 2026
Grove of Anaheim (10/09-10/09)
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The Rocky Horror Picture Show Spooktacular Tour with Nell Campbell
Fox Theatre (10/09-10/09)
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Little Shop of Horrors 40th Anniversary Tour with Ellen Greene (the Original Audrey)
The Plaza Theatre (1/27-1/27)
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All Things Equal: The Life & Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Plaza Theatre (3/30-3/30)
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