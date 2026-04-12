Review: KNIFE TO THE HEART at Desert Ensemble Theatre

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It's hard to believe that something — an institution that over its fifteen-year history developed into a home of theatrical brilliance in the Coachella Valley — would be transitioning out after the final performance of Knife to the Heart, a touching comedy by Stan Zimmerman and Christian McLaughlin. You won't want to miss this production, running through April 17 at Desert Ensemble Theatre at Palm Springs Cultural Center. And oh, what a glorious way to go.

Knife To the Heart reaches its target. The co-authors have found a way to embrace a serious family conflict into a thoughtful, humor-filled discussion about changing attitudes toward the circumcision of a newborn baby boy. It's not limited to a religious tradition. Circumcising a newborn often takes place in a hospital before the mother and baby are discharged.

To Rhonda, the manipulative Jewish grandmother, performed with both insight and high energy by Bonnie Gilgallon, there is no question about honoring the tradition. The bris (ritual circumcision) is a biblical commandment from God to be observed when the infant is eight days old. She is inviting her friends to the event and is booking a caterer.

To expectant parents Marshall and Julie Ann Katz, there was no question until their neighbor Deacon explains to Julie Ann what happens at a bris. As a non-Jewish woman from Texas, she never gave it much thought. However, after watching a video of a circumcision, she does an about face. Next step: break the news to her husband, who we infer is circumcised, and her determined mother-in-law. A perfect set-up for conflict. If you want to find out how it turns out, you can get tickets today by visiting desertensembletheatre.org.

Jonathan Brett (Marshall) portrays his role of man-in-the-middle of a domineering mother and frantic wide with great sensitivity. His comic timing is a wonder. Jessica Lenz (Julie Amm) drives home the anxiety of a pregnant woman who focuses not only on her unborn twin boys — yes, twins — but also on the necessity of mitigating the crisis with her insistent mother-in-law. Once again, Jessica's timing does justice to the authors' snappy dialogue.

Deacon, played hilariously by Ricky Luna, is just trying to help. However, he kicks off the controversy and then sticks around to watch the fireworks. Ricky, I hardly ever stopped laughing at your shenanigans. Deacon is a hard role because even the most gifted actor might be tempted to go a bit overboard. Ricky's portrayal was pure entertainment.

Co-author Stan Zimmerman also directed. He managed the challenge of standing back and directing his own work with objectivity and skill. Although I must say that his script was so well written that it could have directed itself. Christian, I don't know which funny life experiences you contributed to the piece, but I'll bet it wasn't a ritual bris. It would have been interesting to be a fly on the wall during your collaborative writing sessions.

Special kudos belong to Jerome Elliott Moskowitz. Artistic Director, and Shawn Abramowitz, Executive Director of Desert Ensemble. You topped off a brilliant season with a production that people will be talking about for a long time. By the way, I was glad to hear that you have turned over your highly successful internship program to Coachella Valley Repertory. CVRep.org.

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