Review: IT'S ONLY A PLAY at The Bent

The Bent is fairly new to the Palm Springs theatre world, opening last season and offering the very well received The Lincoln Debate, written by managing director Terry Ray and exploring the historical whisperings of Lincoln’s sexuality. They also gave us a very biting production of The Boys in the Band that I thought was terrific.

From their website: “…dedicated to resourcing the talents and needs of the LGBTQIA+ communities. We believe by shining a light on humanity through theater and other artistic expressions we can create a deeper understanding of our common struggles, triumphs, joys and love within our community.”

This season, my first time back was for four-time, Tony-winning playwright Terrance McNally’s It’s Only A Play. McNally’s body of work is a walk-in closet full of big, bold characters that are very out and very proud. His It’s Only A Play takes us behind the scenes after opening night of a brand new play as they wait for reviews of their play The Golden Egg in socialite and theatre-angel-turned-first-time producer Julia Budders' (Barbara Kerr) townhouse. Their collective need for adulation is a non-stop roller coaster of belly laughs. McNally actually rewrote this 1982 play in 2015 which brought us the replacement of a character named Emma with Gus (Justin Ledesma) an aspiring actor who’s just there to collect coats - which is, by the way, a very funny bit.

All of the characters are delightfully over-the-top which is not to say they aren’t somewhat realistic. If you’ve ever been behind the scenes in theatre, you will recognize the brooding director, Frank Finger (Jason Reale) who doesn’t understand his own success; James Wicker (Terry Ray) the well-known actor with his own series who started out on stage, and is bitter about being known for television; or Peter Austin (Steve Rosenbaum) the playwright whose entire self worth relies on his new baby, his play. Best friends, James turned down the lead in Peter’s play which causes drama, girl. And me-ow, when the show seems to be a stinker, James seems to find vindication in his choice.

Virginia Noyes (Danielle Kennedy) the female lead in the play is not a character I’ve encountered behind the scenes, but damn is she fun. Kennedy does a delightful job of bringing the actor/felon to life. She’s Tallulah Bankhead, a woman who tells it like it is and apologizes for nothing. She falls into my “I couldn’t stop watching her” category for this play. Although she never pulls focus from the other actors, I eagerly anticipated any input from her. I’m guessing McNally’s update included the addition of the ankle monitor, which added another layer of humor to the character.

Ostensibly, the protagonist in our play about a play is the catty James Wicker, the egotistical actor who is about to come full circle in karma-land. Ray takes this character full tilt with his “it’s not me it’s you” character, and it was delicious. Is it stereotypical? Yes it is, and that’s the point. That’s the point with all of the characters. It’s a roast without the podium.

I have met Barbara Kerr in real life a few times, and she’s a thoughtful, smart and lovely woman who knows her own skin. Her characterization of dingbat Julia Budders is delightful. Somewhat innocuous at the beginning, Kerr reveals Budders wacky layer by wacky layer until she shows us there might just be a little steel in her spine. Very nice performance.

From the moment he hits the stage, Rosenbaum’s Peter is the personification of writer’s angst. There is a certain amount of what could be considered betrayal in the world of entertainment, and along with that not-unfounded perception that his betrayer is his best friend, he’s pretty sure the reviews were going to say that his baby is ugly. That Rosenbaum and Ray are successful producing partners at Bent does not go unnoticed. The chemistry between them, the give and take on stage, is a beautiful thing to behold.

Reale’s Frank Finger, the wunderkind director, felt a bit more like a vampire or Zorro due in part to costuming. Although I enjoyed it, I think I might like to have seen this characterization a little less flamboyant and a little more cerebral. That’s a personal preference though. It’s still a good performance.

Somehow in the room is theatre critic Ira Drew (Jeffrey Norman) who has skewered a few of our team in his reviews in the past, and has a big old secret in his closet that has nothing to do with his sexuality. He is a man of opportunity, and this one does not escape him. Norman is as comfortable on stage as he is behind the scenes in marketing with his job at McCallum. If you watch him, you will see his character has his own agenda from which Norman never wavers. We see his character find his moments to promote his agenda. Nice work.

That brings us to Gus P. Head (Justin Ledesma) whose name suits him. Unfortunately, unlike Norman, Ledesma doesn’t seem to do much character development, and initially seems to be just a stage gag. He does seem to find better pacing with the coat check bit later on which was absolutely hilarious.

Larry LaFond’s direction was good, and once again the stage never felt crowded. It’s a small stage, so that’s relevant. I would, however, have liked the pacing to be a little faster. Although Ray opens very strong, after that it got a little sleepy. Could have been that I saw it on a Sunday, and on the last day of the production to boot.

Costumes by Cherlyn Lanning had the right amount of elegance, and her cavalcade of coats were comedic and inspired, but can someone please give this theatre company some $$ for better sets? Budders’ NY townhouse was more Holiday Inn than it was socialite’s penthouse. A theatre company this good deserves to have better sets.

My final criticism is not a criticism but words of encouragement to theatregoers in the Coachella Valley: see everything produced by The Bent. Even if you think it might not be your cup of tea. The Bent always levels up; their choices are always inspired, and every production gives us damn fine theatre.

The Bent

Cast:

Barbara Kerr … Julia Budder

Danielle Kennedy … Virginia Noyes

Justin Ledesma … Gus P. Head

Jeffrey Norman … Ira Drew

Terry Ray … James Wicker

Jason Reale … Frank Finger

Steve Rosenbaum … Peter Austin

Off stage:

Patrick Evans … News Anchorman

Sandie Newton … Entertainment Reporter

Production:

Larry LaFond … Director

Nick Wass … Technical Director, Lighting & Sound Designer

Cherlyn Lanning … Costume Designer

Don McCormick … Set Design (with Steven Rosenbaum) and Set Construction

Cindy Hill … Costumer

Photo credit: Jim Cox









