Review: GLENN ROSENBLUM AT CV REP at Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre
Broadway Showstoppers Part 1
Glenn Rosenblum'S VALENTINE TO BROADWAY: PART 1
by June August
When I saw the film of The King and I, the vision of Deborah Kerr's heaving bosom after she danced with Yul Brynner never occurred to me. But a unique analysis by Glenn Rosenblum brought the sensuality of Shall We Dance into focus. It's not an academic lecture. It's an enjoyable evening. Glenn's presentation opens your eyes to elements of Broadway love songs you might never have noticed. Projecting clips from films and television shows of a selection of musicals from Show Boat to Hair, Glenn uses his vast knowledge of musical theater to offer the audience greater insight into the lyrics and performances of some of the classic love songs from the Broadway stage. And laughs. Plenty of laughs. Part 2 of his presentation continues at CV Rep on Tuesday, July 28.
To me, the funniest clip was from a 1976 televisied performance in Sardi's Restaurant of "What I Did For Love" (from A Chorus Line) by Ethel Merman, accompanied by Marvin Hamlisch. What a set of pipes she had!
When Glenn accompanied singer Alix Korey, I could hardly believe that he plays piano by ear. Well, that's what he told us. Alix has graced the CV Rep stage before, and I was fortunate enough to be in the audience. She charmed me then and succeeded again. Alix and Glenn gave us "Do You Love Me" (from Fiddler on the Roof) and two numbers from Bells Are Ringing: "It's a Perfect Relationship" and "Just in Time." Good choices for the duo.
Part 2 it will be at CV Rep on Tuesday, July 28. For tickets, please visit cvrep.org.
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