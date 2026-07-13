INTO THE WOODS, SISTER ACT and More Set for Desert Theatricals Season 8
Man of La Mancha and Eden Espinosa will headline the Rancho Mirage amphitheater season.
Desert Theatricals has revealed its Season 8 lineup at the Rancho Mirage amphitheater. The Broadway Series features professional actors and a full live orchestra all under the artistic direction of Ray Limon and Joshua Carr. We are delighted to announce Sondheim's INTO THE WOODS starring Lizzie Schmelling Sosa and Catrina Teruel Oct 23-25, 2026, followed by the smash hit movie musical SISTER ACT Feb 26-28, 2027 and one of the greatest musicals of all time MAN OF LA MANCHA starring Charles Herrera, Jacob Lozano and Joseph Savant April 2-4, 2027
The Variety series features locals and guest artists from around the country with 7-piece swing bands. They will present A COOL YULE featuring the music and hits of Nat King Cole and Ella Fitzgerald for their Holiday Show on Dec 12, 2026, THE PEPSODENT VARIETY HOUR Jan 22-23, 2027 featuring memories of Bob Hope, Dean Martin, The Andrews Sisters, Abbot & Costello, Fred & Ginger and more, and they close out the variety season with Tony Award Nominee and Broadway Veteran Eden Espinosa: AN EVENING OF BROADWAY! On March 6, 2027
Although they are no longer offering dinner theatre, they do have premium tables in the center of the theatre in the first two tiers with bottle service to the tables. We now offer new, comfortable, wider and padded seating - all of which will be reserved online so you can pick your seats in advance - no more waiting in line to be the first into the amphitheatre. Food & Beverage options still available on site!
Tickets go on sale July 15 at 6am - Go to Home | Desert Theatricals (BroadwayInTheDesert.com) for the full line up, dates and ticketing options. Seating IS limited - with larger chairs, come less seating opportunities!
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