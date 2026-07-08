Review: ROBERT YACKO AT CV REPERTORY at Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre

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One might think of cabaret artists as veteran performers who leave Broadway and look for gigs elsewhere. While that might be true, Robert Yacko--a veteran of Broadway, off-Broadway, and regional theaters across th country--has put together a fresh "new show" that brings Broadway with him. I enjoyed every minute of his collaboration with music director/accompanist Gerald Steinbach.

The first thing I noticed about the headliner--that is, in addition to his charm--was his perfect pitch. I mused, "If I were to write 'Every pitch hit a home run,' would readers consider it corny?" Probably. Instead I'll say Robert Yacko hit every money note, moving gracefully within his impressive vocal range.

The backdrop for his show was based primarily on the composers as well as not-to-be-forgotten performers he had worked with over the years since his 1981 debut. If I have one criticism it's this: "A House is Not a Home" was created not only by composer Bert Bacharach but also by the brilliant lyricist Hal Davis. Yacko carefully acknowledged almost everyone who made a difference in his life. However, after singing "A House is Not a Home," he did not credit Hal David for the haunting lyrics--the words that transform a melody into a song. When he reads this, I hope he'll consider adding David's name to the patter.

The program was interesting, including some of the lesser known songs introduced in musicals, songs that required several revisions before making it into a show, and several that didn't. For me, a highlight of a csbaret show is learning about those tidbits of Broadway history.

Perhaps reviewers don't say enough about the impoerant collaboration of singer and accompanist. Gerald Steinbach is one of Los Angeles' foremost music directors. He made his LA Phil debut at the Hollywood Bowl in 2005 as on-stage pianist for Stephen Sonheim's 75th Birthday--the Concert. Steinbach has received 13 Ovation nominations, winning in2006, and seven Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle nominations, winning in 2007, 2008, and 2012. His playing helped light up the stage.

All the cabaret shows I've seen at CV Repertory this summer have been topnotch. There are more to come. I urge you--in fact, I entreat you to look online for the CV Summer Cabaret schedule, check your own calendar, and take advantage of the shows running Tuesdays and Thursdays through July 30. Robert Yacko closed with a grateful reminder that live theater performances are an important communal activity. It couldn't have been more relevant. For more information about the rest of the series and CV Rep's 2026-2027 season, please visit cvrep.org

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