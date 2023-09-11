Previews: THE DREAMBOATS at Revolution Stage Company

The Revolution

Palm Springs’ newest theatre venture, the Revolution Stage Company (RSC), a 501c3 non-profit, kicks-off their first, exciting ‘dream’ season with a fundraiser featuring THE DREAMBOATS on Thursday, September 28 at 8 pm. All tickets are $45.



The immensely-popular Dreamboats, a quartet of four Canadian boys, deliver a high energy show which will have audiences dancing the night away. Creating a sound which is equal parts Chuck Berry & The Wonders, The Dreamboats are ready to christen the brand-new, recently-renovated RSC stage with award-winning tunes inspired by the ‘50s & ‘60s.



Revolution Stage Company is located at 611 S. Palm Canyon Drive in downtown Palm Springs. Locals and frequent Palm Springers will remember it as the home of the Desert Rose Playhouse, and even earlier, Zelda’s Nightclub. The space has been totally renovated with luxurious cushioned seats, a full-service bar, as well as an ice cream station. The RSC is dedicated to developing thrilling new plays and musicals along with reinventing classic shows in addition to hosting performers from around the world.



Theatre professionals leading the RSC team include Gary Powers & James Owens (Producing Artistic Directors), Tessa Gregory-Walker (Theatre Manager), Nick Wass (Tech Director), Eliza Faloona (Concessions Manager), Laura Stearns & Samuel Moffatt (Development Directors), Lynda Shaeps (Hair & Make-up), Emma Bibo (Costumes), Ben Lopez (Choreographer) and Kelly Maguire (Sound Designer).



The RSC season debuts with the return of the popular 1966 jukebox musical, MID-CENTURY MODERNS (Oct. 6), and the world premiere of Gary Powers’ one-person musical, NOT IN FRONT OF THE CHILDREN (Oct. 14). world premiere of the Matt Naylor & Jeanie Cunningham’s musical, OFF THE STREET (Nov. 7), plus the Charles Dickens’ classic, A CHRISTMAS CAROL (Dec. 1) directed by Laura Stearns.



Wednesdays Nights in November & December will feature six highly-anticipated cabaret performances before the debut of the RSC’s own venture, the RISE-UP CABARET, later this year. The RSC will host TEN-MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL on Martin Luther King, Jr. Weekend (January 2024). Legendary Texas DJ, Dayna Steele’s much-anticipated play, THE WOMAN IN THE MIRROR, is scheduled for 2024 and the popular singing group, A CABELLO, will perform at the RSC in March, 2024.



Ticket information can be obtained at the RSC’s website

www.revoltuionstagecompany.com.

Support the Revolution! Become an Individual or Corporate Sponsor. For more information contact SAMUEL MOFFATT at sam@revolutionstagecompany.com