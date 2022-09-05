Previews: SIINGING WITH THE DESERT STARS at Desert Ensemble Theatre At Palm Springs Cultural Center

Desert Ensemble Theater has announced the premiere of its annual, season opening fundraiser, Singing with the Desert Stars. This one-night-only evening of song will benefit DET's Education Programs. Singing with the Desert Stars will bring together six popular local professional singers. They will perform and vocally coach six local community leaders to sing and perform at their very best. The winning contestant will be determined by the audience. Your Host for the evening is DET's Artistic Director, Jerome Elliott Moskowitz, with music direction provided by Constance Gordy. This event was conceived by Danny Kopelson. All tickets include a pre-performance reception catered by Eight4Nine at 6:30pm. The show starts at 8:00pm followed by a post-performance celebration reception at the theatre. Enjoy an open bar sponsored by the Palm Springs Cultural Center Tickets $100 per person.

This benefit will sell out soon. Please don't hesitate. For additional information or to secure your place in the theatre, visit DesertEnsembleTheatre.org, or call (760) 565-2476. DET is located in the Palm Springs Cultural Center located at 2300 E. Baristo Rd. in Palm Springs.

This evening will support DET's Education Programs including an Internship Program where local high school students gain practical, on-the-job experience in many aspects of technical theatre. When these Interns graduate, they qualify for a DET sponsored financial scholarship. Since its inception in 2012, DET has awarded over $21,000, helping to support the cost of a higher education. After graduating college, many Interns have returned to become professional staff members of DET.

In 2021, DET moved its theatre space into the Palm Springs Cultural Center. Even with the move and the challenges of the pandemic, DET broke all attendance records and has just received a record breaking 31 Desert Theatre League nominations for last season. The upcoming Season 12 "West Coast Originals" will feature playwrights exclusively from the West Coast.

Star Coach and Star Contestant Pairs

Jeff Barnett (Les Misérables, Second National Tour) & Jeffrey Norman (Vice President, Communications & Public Affairs, McCallum Theatre) Darci Daniels (headliner, The Purple Room; concert artist and award-winning actress) & Charles Huff (Membership Manger, The Center) Patrick Evans (News Channel 3 meteorologist and host, Eye on the Desert) & Joe Zakowski (Doctor of Dental Surgery, Philanthropist, MCM Architecture and Design Aficionado) Charles Herrera (headliner, The Purple Room; award-winning cabaret performer) & Winston Gieseke (Philanthropy and Special Sections Editor, Desert Sun) Lizzie Schmelling (Desert Star Award-winning actor and singer) & Christine Tringali Nunes (Franchisee, The UPS Stores of the Desert, artist) Leslie Tinnaro (Evita, Broadway; concert artist) & Shay Moraga (Founder, President Shay's Warriors)

Sponsors

For additional information or to purchase tickets visit DesertEnsembleTheatre.org or call (760) 565-2476. DET is located in the Palm Springs Cultural Center located at 2300 E. Baristo Rd. in Palm Springs.

Desert Ensemble Theatre is a 501c3 non-profit organization. To learn more about them, click here