Previews: DIFFERENT DRUM: THE MUSIC OF LINDA RONSTADT at Arthur Newman Theater, Palm Desert

Telling the story of Linda Ronstadt's life through her own music. Playing Sunday, May 7 at Arthur Newman Theater at the Joslyn Center.

Coachella Valley Repertory Announces 2023 Summer Cabaret SeriesDifferent Drum, the story of Linda Ronstadt's life with Ronstadt's own music providing the soundtrack is playing Sunday, May 7 at Arthur Newman Theater at the Joslyn Center.

The show was conceived by cabaret maven Francesca Amari and producer Rickie McCabe. The show not only tells Ronstadt's story, it showcases Amari's captivating cabaret stylings. She's in a league of her own when it comes to this art form, and McCabe has taken full advantage of that.

Throughout her life Ronstadt has been a musician magnet. She was consistently hiring and collaborating with future rock stars. In fact, if it weren't for Ronstadt hiring Glenn Frey and Don Henley for her own band, The Eagles likely wouldn't exist.

Coachella Valley Repertory Announces 2023 Summer Cabaret Series"They were all so young and just starting their careers, Jackson Browne-he was her neighbor, the Eagles of course, Randy Newman -all these great people that were her peers," Amari says. "They were all just hanging around together, making music."

Amari takes us from Ronstadt's childhood, to her time with the Stone Poneys, Neil Young, then the Jerry Brown years and beyond, all punctuated with songs from her extensive catalogue of music.

Featuring the incomparable Wayne Abravanel on keys and vocals.

$20 tickets available at the door, Sunday, May 7, 2024 @ 73750 Catalina Way, Palm Desert, CA 92260 in the Arthur Newman Theater.



