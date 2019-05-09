MORMON BOY Transfers To 'Storytelling Tuesdays' At Oscar's Palm Springs

The one-man hit CONFESSIONS OF A MORMON BOY transfers to Oscar's in Palm Springs May 7 - 28 before playing South Africa in July!

After two sold-out runs at the Desert Rose Playhouse in Rancho Mirage, Steven Fales' international Off-Broadway one-man sensation CONFESSIONS OF A MORMON BOY is back by popular demand and transfers to "Storytelling Tuesdays" at Oscar's Cabaret, Café & Bar in May in downtown Palm Springs before touring Europe and South Africa later this summer.

Steven Fales' CONFESSIONS OF A MORMON BOY plays Tuesdays May 7, 14, 21, 28 at 8:00PM at Oscar's Cabaret, Café & Bar located at 125 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Downtown Palm Springs. Additional information and tickets available at www.mormonboyoffbroadway.com or by calling (760) 325-1188. General Seating is $44.95 and Premium Seating $59.95. All tickets include one free specialty cocktail, the "Mormon Boy Martini" or non-alcoholic "Mormon Boy Lemonade." Optional three-course dinner included with show at $89.95. Dinner seating begins at 6:00PM. The show runs 90 minutes without intermission.

Local Hollywood Royalty and Tony Award Nominee Lucie Arnaz raves, "When one can be so moved as to laugh till your jaw hurts, wince with a sorry recognition at the pain distorted religion can inflict, cheer with unashamed abandon at an enviable and inspiring bravery so rarely expressed in the face of certain banishment and ridicule, you know you have had a thrilling and emotionally fulfilling theatrical experience. Bravo, Steven Fales and his Mormon Boy!"

"This amazing show was here last January and SOLD OUT so fast they had to add another day of performances which also SOLD OUT immediately." Arnaz continues, "So, Steven Fales came back in April and that run SOLD OUT again at the Desert Rose Playhouse in Rancho Mirage. I urge you to make time and see this performance. It is a from the heart, hilarious and very emotional and spiritual story of coming to accept and be who you really are that you will never forget."

Ahead of its time for its edgy "unflinching honesty" (Salt Lake Tribune), Confessions of a Mormon Boy is the inspiring true story of how one troubled young dad first learned to wake up and grow up-and then kept learning. Riding an emotional roller coaster of extremes-from perfect Mormon boy in Utah to perfect rent boy in Manhattan-Oxy-Mormon storyteller Steven Fales discovers an imperfect middle ground in this reclamation saga about what it means to finally come home-if only in your heart.

Told with humor, song, and The Book of Mormon, this life-affirming, transformational tale about how a sixth-generation Latter Gay Saint attempts to reclaim his two kids and Donny Osmond Smile after failed conversion therapy, excommunication, sex work, and drugs "will leave you breathless." (San Diego Union-Tribune) "An uncommonly powerful, gripping, and very moving piece of theatre. It's unusually well-written and shaped. Staying away would be a mistake." (Chris Jones, Chicago Tribune)

Confessions of a Mormon Boy is currently touring in preparation for a return to New York where it first premiered Off-Broadway over thirteen years ago-and has not been performed there since. Based on original direction by Tony Award Winner Jack Hofsiss (The Elephant Man) and performed by Outer Critics Circle Award Nominee and controversial LDS outcast Steven Fales, Confessions of a Mormon Boy is the cornerstone of Fales's 'Mormon Boy Experience' and Part 1 in his Mormon Boy Trilogy. Because the story and journey continue . . .

Rated R for its adult themes, this soulful solo play is performed without swearing or full-frontal nudity and with "an astonishing generosity of spirit, fierce comedy, and sharp intelligence." (Boston Globe) The climax of the piece is a simple, self-revelatory coup-de-theatre that "hits us between the eyes like a shot with a two-by-four" (Chicago Sun-Times), and can only be fully appreciated by experiencing this hand-crafted, theatrical solo event live. "The stuff of great theatre" (Associated Press), this one-man show has been a "Critic's Choice" across the US and around the world and runs approximately 90 minutes without intermission.

"As moving as it is funny."-Howard Kissel, New York Daily News; "What a rare and skillful thing is Steven Fales' engrossing, funny, and often quite harrowing tale."-Kevin Nance, Chicago Sun-Times; "The story couldn't be more timely."-Robert Hurwitt, San Francisco Chronicle; "Feels like a sacred gift."-Louise Kennedy, Boston Globe; "Compelling confessional theatre."-Jason Zinoman, New York Times; "Five Stars. There's something here that every gay man can relate to. And, my, how the boy entertains."-Gay Times Magazine (UK), "Powerful. Epic."-Washington Post; "Ranks beside the best of the solo genre."-Los Angeles Times.

For more information and photos or to review please visit www.mormonboyoffbroadway.com or contact actor/writer/producer Steven Fales directly at fales.steven@gmail.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Palm Springs Stories

More Hot Stories For You