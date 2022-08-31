LBP Studio Opens THE REVOLUTIONISTS This Weekend

Four beautiful, badass women lose their heads in this irreverent, girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution's Reign of Terror. Playwright Olympe de Gouges, Caribbean rebel Marianne Angelle, assassin Charlotte Corday, and former queen (and fan of ribbons) Marie Antoinette hang out, murder Marat, and try to beat back the extremist insanity in 1793 Paris. The Revolutionists is a grand and dream-tweaked comedy about violence and legacy, art and activism, feminism and terrorism, compatriots and chosen sisters, and how we actually go about changing the world.

"This is the 4th Lauren Gunderson play that the Long Beach Playhouse has produced in the last decade, most memorably her wonderful work Silent Sky in spring of 2019 on the Mainstage." remarks Playhouse Executive Director Madison Mooney, who is also co-directing the production with Playhouse veteran Gregory Cohen. "The playwright brings such wonderful fully fledged female characters to life in interesting ways, this show is no exception."

The four-member cast is a mix of debuting and returning actors. Making their first appearances at the Playhouse are: Tara Brown and Stacy Park. Returning actors are: Meredith Miranda and Amara Phelps.

For those that enjoy gallows humor this show is the right one for you. With the threat of the dreaded guillotine hanging over these women's heads they all find ways to deal, or not deal, with the hand they've been dealt.

The Revolutionists runs weekends from September 2nd thru October 1st.

