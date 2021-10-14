Joyce Bulifant Announced as special Guest Moderator for Q&A After ELECTRICITY Performance

The perky and adorable classic TV actress Joyce Bulifant is the special guest moderator for the Q&A after the Tuesday, October 19th performance of ELECTRICITY at Oscar's in downtown Palm Springs.

Joyce played Murray's (Gavin MacLeod) wife Marie Slaughter on THE Mary Tyler Moore SHOW. She was a frequent TV guest star and a game show celebrity regular (MATCH GAME). Joyce was a series regular on Polly Holliday's ALICE spin-off FLO. Her film work includes Joyce's hilarious turn as the mom of Jill Whelan, the little girl who kept getting her I.V. tube pulled out, in the classic comedy film AIRPLANE!

After the performance of ELECTRICITY Joyce Bulifant will be signing copies of her dautobiography "My Four Hollywood Husbands" to sign. She was married to actor James MacArthur (Danno on HAWAII FIVE-0), actor Edward Mallory (DAYS OF OUR LIVES), Producer / Director William Asher (BEWITCHED and lots more), and actor Roger Perry (FALCON CREST & THE FACTS OF LIFE). Joyce is the ex-mother-in-law of actress Jenny McCarthy and the ex-daughter-in-law of Helen Hayes.

ELECTRICITY is the hit LGBT comedy / drama that has become the longest running play in Palm Springs. It is written by Terry Ray and stars Terry Ray and Mel England. It is directed by Steve Rosenbaum and produced by Michael Darner. ELECTRICITY plays every Tuesday night at Oscar's in downtown Palm Springs with a different celebrity moderator for a Q&A with the cast after each performance. All info at www.ElectricityThePlay.com