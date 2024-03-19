Idyllwild Arts to Present 7th Annual Symposium in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Monday, April 15 Idyllwild Arts will showcase their daylong Art in Society's 7th Annual Symposium, which is free and open to the public, and will take place at the school's stunning campus from 9am to 5pm. Illustrating the Citizen Artists that Idyllwild Arts educates, this year's event features collaborative works from all departments in which Arts and Academics will intertwine their perspectives on the historical, literary and scientific significance of water and its impact on our lives to its powerful creative presence in all forms of art.

The topic is the intersectionality of all the different elements of water, forming a larger tapestry based on what students learned from a fundraising campaign they undertook in fall 2023 with non-profit, Gravity Water, who support climate resilience and clean water access in developing nations.

The event will feature guest Lula Washington of the Lula Washington Dance Theater with dances based on portraying the rituals and movement created all over the world around water, including rain dances. Representatives of Gravity Water will feature a presentation in honor of Art in Society's first global campaign, and the school's support of a clean water filtration system for children and families in Vietnam.

Seeking to ignite important dialogue, there will be 6 student-focused works presented as collaborations between different departments, which include exploring how water relates to both music and math, an interactive installation intertwining film and environmental studies, a performative activity representing the complex relationship between an individual community and its collection of water as well as visual works that symbolize the intrinsic link between art and water, highlighting how both are essential components of human existence.

For more information, visit: https://idyllwildarts.org/event/art-in-society-symposium-2/