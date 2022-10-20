Idyllwild Arts Summer Program 2023 Now Open For Registration For Kids & Teens Workshops 

The 2023 Idyllwild Arts Summer Program for Kids & Teens provides arts instruction and experiences of the highest caliber to a diverse student population of all levels and abilities, ages 5 - 17. Summer 2023 will offer exciting new classes and the return of some favorites from years past. Workshops range from 1-4 weeks and attendees can explore their creativity in an inspiring mountain setting with an enthusiastic and supportive community of students, faculty and staff. With over 40 classes on offer, highlights include music programs for songwriting, chamber orchestra, and jazz; visual arts programs for computer animation, ceramics, and drawing & painting; fashion design, musical theatre, dance, writers workshop, and more!

The tradition of gathering an impassioned community of artists during the summer months in Idyllwild dates back over seven decades and has served generations of creative students. Take advantage of the "Early Bird Discount" by registering before Dec. 31 to get $50 off per week that you attend (up to $200 in savings). Scholarships are also available for all disciplines. For more information & to register, visit idyllwildarts.org/summer