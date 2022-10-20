Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Idyllwild Arts Summer Program 2023 Now Open For Registration For Kids & Teens Workshops 

Idyllwild Arts Summer Program 2023 Now Open For Registration For Kids & Teens Workshops 

With over 40 classes on offer, highlights include music programs for songwriting, chamber orchestra, and jazz; visual arts programs for computer animation, and more.

Register for Palm Springs News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 20, 2022  

The 2023 Idyllwild Arts Summer Program for Kids & Teens provides arts instruction and experiences of the highest caliber to a diverse student population of all levels and abilities, ages 5 - 17. Summer 2023 will offer exciting new classes and the return of some favorites from years past. Workshops range from 1-4 weeks and attendees can explore their creativity in an inspiring mountain setting with an enthusiastic and supportive community of students, faculty and staff. With over 40 classes on offer, highlights include music programs for songwriting, chamber orchestra, and jazz; visual arts programs for computer animation, ceramics, and drawing & painting; fashion design, musical theatre, dance, writers workshop, and more!

The tradition of gathering an impassioned community of artists during the summer months in Idyllwild dates back over seven decades and has served generations of creative students. Take advantage of the "Early Bird Discount" by registering before Dec. 31 to get $50 off per week that you attend (up to $200 in savings). Scholarships are also available for all disciplines. For more information & to register, visit idyllwildarts.org/summer


Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


Jeff Bridges and Susan Bridges Exhibitions Open October 22Jeff Bridges and Susan Bridges Exhibitions Open October 22
October 20, 2022

The Napa Valley Museum Yountville announced two new exhibitions on display from October 22, 2022 through April 30, 2023.
Napa Valley Museum Announces 50th Anniversary Auction & Raffle
October 5, 2022

The Board of Trustees of the Napa Valley Museum announces its first-ever Online Auction featuring exotic vacations, entrée to restaurants both exclusive and relaxed, an exceptional array of rare wines and winery experiences, original art, and plenty of unexpected surprises, as part of its 50th Anniversary Celebration. 
LBP Studio's URINETOWN THE MUSICAL Opens SoonLBP Studio's URINETOWN THE MUSICAL Opens Soon
October 4, 2022

Urinetown, a musical written by Greg Kotis, with music by Mark Hollman, imagines a 20-year-drought and the stress it puts on a large city. With water a scarce commodity, private toilets are outlawed. Public restrooms are controlled by the Urine Good Company (UGC), a large corporation that charges for use of public toilets.
Idyllwild Arts to Honor Indigenous Peoples Day With Day-Long Event in OctoberIdyllwild Arts to Honor Indigenous Peoples Day With Day-Long Event in October
September 27, 2022

Idyllwild Arts will present its Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration on October 10 at their Idyllwild, CA campus. This free event includes public programming scheduled from 9am to 1:30pm and 4pm to 6pm, which will creatively and thoughtfully celebrate the many contributions Indigenous People make to humanity.
CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to Pentatonix at the Hollywood Bowl!CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to Pentatonix at the Hollywood Bowl!
September 23, 2022

The pitch-perfect Grammy-winning vocal quintet Pentatonix returns to the Hollywood Bowl on September 29! Using nothing more than their voices, the group performs brilliant a cappella arrangements of hits from the worlds of country, hip-hop, pop, and more, as well as their own original songs. You’ve never heard the human voice like this. Tickets on sale now!