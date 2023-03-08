Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Idyllwild Arts Academy to Present Spring Dance Concert This Month

Free and open to the public, the 2023 Spring Dance Concert will showcase the talent of 23 Idyllwild Arts Academy's Dance students.

Mar. 08, 2023  
Idyllwild Arts Academy to Present Spring Dance Concert This Month

Idyllwild Arts Academy Spring Dance Concert will take place on their Idyllwild campus (IAF Theatre, 52500 Temecula Rd #38, Idyllwild-Pine Cove) on March 15 & 16 at 7.30pm and 6.30pm on March 17, 2023.

Free and open to the public, the 2023 Spring Dance Concert will showcase the talent of 23 Idyllwild Arts Academy's Dance students who will perform classical, contemporary and jazz pieces. Choreographed by Idyllwild Arts faculty Jonathan Sharp, Ellen Rosa-Taylor, Hai Cohen, Yuka Fukuda and Justin Epstein, the concert will feature the one Act Ballet "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland," as well as additional repertory, including a piece choreographed by visiting alumni Carlos Martinez from First State Ballet Theatre in Delaware.

For more information, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2229341®id=328&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fidyllwildarts.org%2Facademy%2Fdance%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




Blue Note Napa Announces 2022 Summer Lineup And Expands To New Home In Napa Valley Photo
Blue Note Napa Announces 2022 Summer Lineup And Expands To New Home In Napa Valley
Blue Note Napa has announced the new music lineup for the 2023 Blue Note Summer Sessions concert series beginning May 19 through October.
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Desert Theatricals In Conjunction With The City Of Rancho Mirage Photo
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Desert Theatricals In Conjunction With The City Of Rancho Mirage
Desert Theatricals and presenting sponsor the City of Rancho Mirage are presenting their largest event to date! With stunning costumes, sets and special effects it's sure to be a crowd pleaser with professional actors and a live orchestra featuring the following actors with Broadway, Regional and Local credits in principal roles:
Review: A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE GYNECOLOGIC ONCOLOGY UNIT AT MEMORIAL SLO Photo
Review: A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE GYNECOLOGIC ONCOLOGY UNIT AT MEMORIAL SLOAN-KETTERING at Dezart Performs
What did our critic think of A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE GYNECOLOGIC ONCOLOGY UNIT AT MEMORIAL SLOAN-KETTE at Dezart Performs?
Review: ONCE at CVRep Photo
Review: ONCE at CVRep
Back in 2007 a little Searchlight film called Once entered my world with a big bang. Although it was not the first Irish musical film about unknown musicians (The Commitments was my first) it made a big impact on me in the same way Everything Everywhere All At Once did - it felt like a new genre of film and instantly became a favorite of mine. Especially the song Falling Slowly, which everyone seems to know. Not so much? The film. When I expressed my excitement over seeing the musical I was hella surprised to learn that most everyone I knew did not know this film.

More Hot Stories For You


Blue Note Napa Announces 2022 Summer Lineup And Expands To New Home In Napa ValleyBlue Note Napa Announces 2022 Summer Lineup And Expands To New Home In Napa Valley
March 8, 2023

Blue Note Napa has announced the new music lineup for the 2023 Blue Note Summer Sessions concert series beginning May 19 through October.
HAND TO GOD Opens At Coachella Valley Repertory This MonthHAND TO GOD Opens At Coachella Valley Repertory This Month
March 1, 2023

HAND TO GOD, Robert Askin's irreverent and hilarious five-time Tony Award nominee and winner of Best New Play, opens at Coachella Valley Repertory in an all new production March 28-April 9.
SHE KILLS MONSTERS Opens At Long Beach Playhouse, February 24SHE KILLS MONSTERS Opens At Long Beach Playhouse, February 24
February 20, 2023

In She Kills Monsters playwright Qui Nguyen pays homage to the geek, the outsider, and the warrior within us all. In the play, Agnes Evans is an average young woman who wishes her life could be different. When her wish is answered in a way she never expected, she begins a journey to get to know her younger sister, Tilly. In the process, she steps into a world she knows nothing about and discovers secrets she never imagined.   
BETTI & BRUCE Make Hi-Desert Debut In Joshua Tree At FURSTWURLD, February 10BETTI & BRUCE Make Hi-Desert Debut In Joshua Tree At FURSTWURLD, February 10
January 31, 2023

On Friday, February 10th at 8PM (Doors 7PM), Musical Comedy Duo, BETTI & BRUCE, make their High Desert and Joshua Tree debut at FURSTWURLD after a year of performing for audiences across the US, UK, Ireland and Mexico.
Hollywood Comes To Palm Springs For UNSUNG MIDLERHollywood Comes To Palm Springs For UNSUNG MIDLER
January 26, 2023

Popular (and most times infamous) podcaster, journalist, on-air personality, and former Palm Springs Pride Media Grand Marshal Alexander Rodriguez returns to the stage after a five-year absence (thanks to procrastination and COVID) for an irreverent night of storytelling and song with Unsung Midler, celebrating the great, lesser-known hits of the Divine Miss M from The Rose, For the Boys, and Beaches to her numerous albums and covers.
share