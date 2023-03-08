Idyllwild Arts Academy to Present Spring Dance Concert This Month

Idyllwild Arts Academy Spring Dance Concert will take place on their Idyllwild campus (IAF Theatre, 52500 Temecula Rd #38, Idyllwild-Pine Cove) on March 15 & 16 at 7.30pm and 6.30pm on March 17, 2023.

Free and open to the public, the 2023 Spring Dance Concert will showcase the talent of 23 Idyllwild Arts Academy's Dance students who will perform classical, contemporary and jazz pieces. Choreographed by Idyllwild Arts faculty Jonathan Sharp, Ellen Rosa-Taylor, Hai Cohen, Yuka Fukuda and Justin Epstein, the concert will feature the one Act Ballet "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland," as well as additional repertory, including a piece choreographed by visiting alumni Carlos Martinez from First State Ballet Theatre in Delaware.

For more information, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2229341®id=328&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fidyllwildarts.org%2Facademy%2Fdance%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1